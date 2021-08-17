Five Scots to represent GB&I in Jacques Leglise Trophy in Sweden

Cameron Adam in action in last week's R&A Boys' Amateur Championship at Royal Cinque Ports. Picture: Steve Bardens/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

The Blairgowrie youngster will join Royal Burgess duo Cameron Adam and Archie Finnie Auchterarder’s Daniel Bullen and Ruben Lindsay of Turnberry in facing the Continent of Europe at Falsterbo Golf Club on 27-28 August.

Left-hander Adam has been appointed as playing captain of the side, with the team being managed by Chris King.

Adam, who is mentored by Bob MacIntyre through the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, said: “It is a great honour to be named as captain of Great Britain and Ireland and I am very much looking forward to leading the team against the Continent of Europe as we aim to win back the trophy.

“We know that it will be a close match but we have a talented group of players who have delivered excellent results this season and so we are confident of our chances next week.”

Newly-crowned Boys’ Amateur champion Jack Bigham Dubai-based Josh Hill and Harley Smith are England’s representatives in the team, which is completed by Irish youngster Joshua Hill.

GB&I last won the match in 2018 at Kytäjä Golf, Finland thanks to a 15½-9½ triumph, with the Continent of Europe winning the previous two matches at Ballybunion and Prince’s and also the most recent one at Aldeburgh in 2019.

Since the Jacques Léglise Trophy was first contested in 1958, GB&I has won 29 matches overall with the Continent of Europe claiming 13 victories with one match tied.

