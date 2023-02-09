DP World Tour players will have two main routes in their bid to tee up in this year’s US Open - a four-event Qualifying Series and a Final Qualifier in England.

It had looked as though DP World Tour players had been dealt a blow for the season’s third major at The Los Angeles Country Club in June when it was announced by the USGA that the spots in the Qualifying Series had been cut from ten last year to just two.

But it has been confirmed to The Scotsman that a Final Qualifier in England, where the event has traditionally been held at Walton Heath, will be returning this year after a Covid hiatus.

Though the number of spots up for grabs in that can’t be determine until the actual day of the 36-hole shoot-out, the figure ranged from 12 to 15 between 2015 and 2019. That means more DP World Tour players will be teeing up in the 123rd edition of the USGA event rather than less.

Connor Syme made his US Open debut in 2020 at Winged Foot after coming through the DP World Tour's Qualifying Series for the USGA event. Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images.

In what has been described as a “modification”, just the top two aggregate points earners from a Qualifying Series comprising the Italian Open, Soudal Open, KLM Open and Porsche European Open between 4 May and 4 June will secure spots in the LA line up.

However, exemptions will also be awarded this year to the top two players from the final 2022 DP World Tour Rankings, who are not otherwise exempt, as of 22 May, as well as the top player from the 2023 Race to Dubai rankings, who is not otherwise exempt, on the same date.

The changes have been described as “part of a transitional plan for the return of final qualifying in Europe for the first time since 2019”.

Four new exemption categories have also been announced for an event that will see Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick defend the title after his dramatic victory at Brookline last year.

These include two amateur spots for the 2023 Latin America Amateur champion and 2023 NCAA Division I men’s individual champion.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season points leader will also get in, as will the top five players in 2022-23 FedExCup standings as of 22 May.

Also run by the USGA, the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach on 6-9 July will now offer a spot to the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s individual champion.

“The USGA is pleased to offer these exemptions for both the US Open and US Women’s Open,” said USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer. “These categories provide another avenue for ensuring the presence of those players who are playing their best leading into both national championships.”