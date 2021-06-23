Fifer Elaine Moffat retains her first title in Scottish Senior Women's at Aberdour

Elaine Moffat in action during the Scottish Senior Women's Open at Aberdour. Picture: Scottish Golf

The Fife player battled to a three-shot victory over Mortonhall’s Karen Ferguson-Snedden in challenging conditions at Aberdour, repeating her success at Edzell in 2019, the last time the event was played.

Moffat carded a 75 for the second successive day to progress as the top seed for the match-play stage, having also won that title at both Prestwick St Nicholas in 2018 and Edzell the following year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been a tough day, but it’s absolutely amazing to win the stroke play again,” said Moffat. “It’s got all the makings of being a fabulous match-play course. I’m just going to try to stay in the moment, hit one shot at a time and go for it.”

Ferguson added a 77 to her opening 76 to also progress comfortably as 16 players moved into the knock-out phase.

“It was pretty brutal out there,” she said. “A lot of the holes were into the wind and, if you got out of position, it was mentally draining working out what to do.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow. I think this could be a good match-play course because it’s quite quirky and a lot of holes could change hands. I’m going to try to play a bit more aggressively and see what happens.”

Gillian Kyle (East Renfrewshire) finished third, with Anne Hanson (Turnhouse) and Sheena Wood (Aberdeen Ladies) tying for fourth.

The other qualifiers were: Elizabeth Stewart (Greenburn), Karen Marshall (Baberton), Aileen Baker (Crail), Lorna McKinlay (Dunnikier Park), Linda Allan (Glenbervie), Wendy Nicholson (Baberton), Claire Capocci (Dunblane New), Iona McKean (Ladybank) Jennifer Bryans (Harburn), Liz Keohone (Loudoun Gowf) and Mandy McBain (Lochend).

The draw for the main match play competition saw Moffat paired against McBain, who pipped Monifieth’s Jackie Brown in a card play-off for the final spot, and Ferguson-Snedden being pitted against Keohone.

The other first round matches are: Kyle v Bryans, Hanson v McKean, Wood v Capocci, Stewart v Nicholson, Marshall v Allan and Baker v McKinlay.

A message from the Editor: