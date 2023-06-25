Fifer Andrew Davidson was delighted to “finally” win the East of Scotland Open and admitted it felt even more special to make the breakthrough in its 50th edition at Lundin.

2023 East of Scotland Open winner Andrew Davidson, centre, flanked by runner-up James Morgan, left and third-placed Mitchell Cowie, right, at Lundin. Picture: East of Scotland Open.

The 29-year-old, who lives in Anstruther and is a member of Crail, carded rounds of 68-71-72-69 for a four-under-par total, winning by four shots from Longniddry’s James Morgan.

“It feels good,” admitted Davidson of his success. “I’ve been there or thereabouts around Lundie a few times, including finishing second last year and probably having three top tens. So it was good to finally win it and good to do so on the 50th anniversary of the tournament as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not my biggest victory as I won the Welsh Stroke Play (in 2019 at Prestatyn), but it’s good to win again as it has been a few years.”

A group of past winners, including inaugural champion Tom Melville, played at Lundin on Friday to mark the 50th East of Scotland Open. Picture: East of Scotland Open

After Saturday’s opening 36 holes, last weekend’s Tennant Cup winner Morgan shared the lead with Mitchell Cowie (Dumfries & County) on four-under.

Having moved to five under, Cowie then found himself with a two-shot advantage over Morgan following the third round on Sunday morning, with Davidson a further shot back.

In wind and rain, the final circuit turned into a real battle and Davidson looked to have dented his title chances when he ran up a double-bogey 6 at the seventh.

But, in a brilliant effort, he then covered the remaining 11 holes in four under, picking up birdies at the eighth, 12th, 15th and 18th.

“It was tough conditions in the afternoon, so I just had to kind of battle on and managed to do enough to win,” he said. “It was really windy going out then it rained pretty heavily for most of the back nine. I managed to keep my stuff dry, so that made a difference.

“I hadn’t looked at the leaderboard until after I’d hit one out of bounds at the seventh and took a silly double-bogey there and realised then that I was two behind.

“But I knew it was going to be tough. I thought if I could get in from there in par, I probably would be there or thereabouts but, though I played pretty solid thereafter, I actually didn’t realise that I covered the last 11 holes in four under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I holed a few putts, including one from about 80 feet at the last. But I knew heading down there that I was three ahead, so all the pressure was off at that point.”

Morgan started bogey-bogey as closed with a 74, but, in recording a first and second in successive 72-holers, it’s been a good spell for the University of Memphis man.

After a closing 77 that saw him drop six shots in the opening seven holes, Cowie had to settle for third spot on one over, one ahead of two-time winner and host club player James White.

Three others - James Donaldson (Stirling), Ross Noon (Renaissance Club) and Tom Etridge (Sunningdale) - also finished on two over.