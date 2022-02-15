Fife becomes mixed gender county with Jim McArthur as new president

Clubs affiliated to Fife Golfing Association (FGA), which was founded in 1908, have voted for all their women members to be provided with the same rights and privileges as men.

The historic development has been welcomed by newly-elected FGA president Jim McArthur, who has succeeded Bill Dickson in that post.

“2022 heralds a new and exciting chapter for amateur golf in Fife,” said McArthur, a well-kent face in golf through his time as chairman of the R&A Championship Committee chairman and deputy chairman of its General Committee. He also served as chairman of CONGU, the UK handicapping body.

Jim McArthur, pictured in 2013 when he was chairman of the R&A Championship Committee, is the new president of Fife Golf Association. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

At club level, he is a past captain, past champion and life member of The New Golf Club and the immediate past captain of Crail Golfing Society

“The newly-elected executive have been tasked with further integrating women golfers into the FGA, whilst continuing to identify and assist in the development of the most talented amateur golfers in the Kingdom,” added McArthur.

“It is the aim of the FGA to be regarded as exemplars of good governance, fairness and inclusion and we will work hard to achieve these aims.”

Dickson was probably the happiest man in the country at the time when his beloved Fife won the Scottish Area Men’s Team Championship for the first time in 2011 at Prestwick before repeating the feat on home turf at Crail two years later.

He has stepped down along with fellow FGA stalwarts David Mason, Chic Nash and Charlie Stuart, handing over a financially-robust Association.

In addition to McArthur, former Scottish international and current Irish Seniors champion Derek Paton (Dunnikier Park) is a new Executive member, as are Crail Golfing Society managing secretary David Roy and current Lundin captain John Baxter.

Kinghorn’s John Ketchin, the current Fife stroke-play handicap champion, and Gary Hutchison of Thornton complete the Executive.

FGA secretary David McPherson said: “Generations of Fife golfers owe a debt to the outgoing Executive, who worked tirelessly for and on behalf of all the affiliated clubs.

“We are fortunate to have such a high calibre of volunteers taking over the reins and I look forward to working with them.”