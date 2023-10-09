Alyth professional Ethan Hurst and Downfield amateur Harry George secured the final two spots in the Grand Final of this season’s Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour.

Dumbarnie Links in Fife stages the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour Grand Final on Sunday. Picture: Dumbarnie Links

The duo booked their berths in Sunday’s season finale at Dumbarnie Links by sharing top spot in the 14th and final regular event with two-under-par 70s on the Lansdowne Course at Carnoustie.

“Huge thanks to general manager Stuart Wilson and professional Neil Cameron for hosting and to all the Blairgowrie team for their help,” said the tour’s founder, Alan Tait.

“I was unable to play this one, but feedback on the course has been superb, as I witnessed when I hosted the recent Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Charity Pro Am over Lansdowne.”

Hurst joins Fraser Moore, Will Porter, Jamie Savage, Dominic Bradurn and Rob Paterson in battling it out for a £2200 prize pot in the Fife finale, with £600 going to the winner.

George, meanwhile, emulated Jack McDonald, Alan Berrington, David Campbell, Greg Wishart and Malcolm Pennycott by securing one of the amateur spots up for grabs at Dumbarnie Links.

“Thanks go to Golf Finance Ltd and tour member Neil Henderson for their sponsorship of the Order of Merit,” added Tait. “There will also be £125 up for grabs at each of Dumbarnie’s 4 par 3’s for nearest the pin, courtesy of Jim McQuade and Ford Kirkcaldy.”

The 12 finalists will also receive a pair of Mizuno shoes from Ross Bell of Mizuno Golf, a pack of St Andrews Brewing Company craft beers from Colin Donaldson and a dozen Titleist ProV1 balls from Jim Killens of The Parcel Office.