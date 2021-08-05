Fergus Brown foils Kiron Gribble in bid to create Lothians Boys' history

Gullane clubmates Fergus Brown, left, and Kiron Gribble met in the final of the Lothians Boys' Championship at the Braids. Picture: Lothians Golf Association.

Graham Ewart's 71 year-old record, having been set back in 1950, was under threat after the Gullane youngster made it to the final at the Braids.

Gribbon had already claimed the Lindsay Cup as the leading qualifier, but he came up just short in his bid to complete the double.

The match-play title went to his Gullane clubmate Fergus Brown as he triumphed 4&3 in a high-quality title decider.

Fergus Brown after receiving the trophy from Lothians president Jean Macnab at the Braids. Picture: Lothians Golf Association.

Brown was one up after four before Gribble squared matters by holing a long birdie putt at the fifth.

A pitch to three feet at the eighth edged Brown back in front and, after also winning the 10th and 11th, he clinched victory with a well-executed lobbed pitch from through the back at the 15th.

“It feels good,” said 15-year-old Brown, who play off scratch, of joining the likes of Ronnie Shade, Bernard Gallacher and Andrew Oldcorn on the trophy.

Brown lives in Drymen and goes to Balfron High School, but he plays most of his golf in the Lothians, including the Stephen Gallacher Foundation events.

“I joined Gullane mainly because it is playable throughout the winter and the new practice facilities are excellent,” he said.

“My previous biggest win before this was probably in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Under-15s Championship, having won that two years in a row.

“My next big event is another Stephen Gallacher Foundation event up at Fairmont St Andrews in October.”

