Nairn player leaps from 23rd to eighth in final PGA Tour Americas standings

Fast-finishing Sandy Scott secures step up to PGA Tour's feeder circuit
Nairn’s Sandy Scott secured a step up to the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour’s feeder circuit, after saving his best until last on this season’s PGA Tour Americas.
The 25-year-old started the Fortinet Cup Championship at TPC Toronto sitting 23rd in the season-long Fortinet Cup standings and, therefore, needed a big finish to have a chance of climbing into the all-important top ten.
He opened with a 66 before adding rounds of 70 and 74, but, just when he needed it most, Scott came up with something special in the closing circuit.
Sparked by a birdie-birdie start, the former Texas Tech man signed off with another four-under-par 66 to finish second on four under, one shot behind the winner, American Will Cannon.
The brilliant effort lifted Scott to eighth in the final standings as he joined Dane Frederik Kjettrup in securing one of the coveted cards along with five Americans, a Canadian, a South African and a New Zealander.
In 15 events, the bulk of which were in South America, Scott, the older brother of this year’s Open Silver Medal winner Calum, made 12 cuts and recorded five top-ten finishes as he earned just under $60,000.
As well as a Korn Ferry Tour card, the former Walker Cup player is also now exempt into the final stage of the PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in December.
Scott, who delayed his switch to the professional ranks due to the Covid pandemic before then being hit by a wrist injury, is also scheduled to play in the First Stage of the DP World Tour Q-School at Donnington Grove in England next week.
