Fans urged to snap up early-bird offer for 2024 Genesis Scottish Open
It’s too early to say if McIlroy will be back to defend the title, though there’s a good chance he will, but MacIntyre will definitely be teeing up again in the 2024 edition of the Rolex Series event and a limited number of early-bird tickets for the Rolex Series event are now on general sale on a first come first served basis.
Early bird and final prices for general admission daily tickets are frozen from this season, and fans are being encouraged to buy tickets in advance to see another star-studded field tee it up in East Lothian.
Rory Colville, Genesis Scottish Open Championship Director, said: “Spectators were treated to a fantastic spectacle at Renaissance Club this season and we’re delighted to once again offer a range of ticketing options next year. We look forward to welcoming golf fans from across Scotland and beyond to the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.”
General Admission Daily or Season tickets can be purchased now at ETG.GOLF/GSOGA.
Ticket+, which offers an enhanced experience including fast track entry, priority bar and viewing platform, can be purchased at ETG.GOLF/GSOPLUS.
Tickets for the Green on 18 Premium Experience, meanwhile, can be purchased at ETG.GOLF/GSOPE.
