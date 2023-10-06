It was one of the best events in 2023 as Bob MacIntyre thrilled the home crowds with a spectacular second shot at the 18th hole in the final round before Rory McIlroy finished birdie-birdie to win the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Rory McIlroy shows off the Genesis Scottish Open trophy after his dramatic victory at The Renaissance Club in July. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

It’s too early to say if McIlroy will be back to defend the title, though there’s a good chance he will, but MacIntyre will definitely be teeing up again in the 2024 edition of the Rolex Series event and a limited number of early-bird tickets for the Rolex Series event are now on general sale on a first come first served basis.

Early bird and final prices for general admission daily tickets are frozen from this season, and fans are being encouraged to buy tickets in advance to see another star-studded field tee it up in East Lothian.

Rory Colville, Genesis Scottish Open Championship Director, said: “Spectators were treated to a fantastic spectacle at Renaissance Club this season and we’re delighted to once again offer a range of ticketing options next year. We look forward to welcoming golf fans from across Scotland and beyond to the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.”

General Admission Daily or Season tickets can be purchased now at ETG.GOLF/GSOGA.

Ticket+, which offers an enhanced experience including fast track entry, priority bar and viewing platform, can be purchased at ETG.GOLF/GSOPLUS.