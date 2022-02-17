Fans throwing bottles and cans, Donald Trump's Saudi link and Tiger Woods - Scotsman Golf Show

Golf has been divided this week by the scenes at ‘The Coliseum’ last weekend as bottles and cans being thrown by fans onto the green at the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale to celebrate holes-in-one by Sam Ryder and Carlos Ortiz.

By Martin Dempster
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 5:24 pm

On the one hand, it has been deemed as a crossing of the line due to players, caddies, officials and marshals being put in danger during the WM Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour, but, on the other, it was defended as a “bit of fun”.

In addition to that, the proposed Saudi-backed Super League continues to prove a hot topic, with Rory McIlroy once again speaking out against the breakaway circuit but former Masters champion Adam Scott talking positively about it.

Exact details of what is being planned by Greg Norman, who is working in tandem with the Saudis, are not yet known, but it is being claimed that some Donald Trump-owned courses, including Turnberry, could be in the frame.

Groundskeepers sweep up bottles and cans thrown from the stands on the 16th hole after a hole-in-one by Sam Ryder during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale Arizona. Picture: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images.

Our chief golf writer Martin Dempster discusses all these points, as well as Tiger Woods talking about his long road to a proper comeback, with sports editor Mark Atkinson in our Scotsman Golf Show …

