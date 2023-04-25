Competitors heading to Murrayshall in June for a new Faldo Elite Tour event will enjoy recent improvements that are part of £30 million investment at the Perthshire venue.

Murrayshall, where a £30 million redevelopment is being undertaken, will stage a Faldo Elite Tour event in June.

Part of the global Faldo Series for boys and girls, the Elite Tour event is taking place at Murrayshall on 6 June and is the circuit’s sole event in Scotland.

It has already visited El Prat in Spain and will take in four venues - Heswall, Welwyn Garden City, Trentham and Luton Hoo - in England before concluding with a double-header in Florida.

The event over the par-72 Murrayshall Championship Course will see some of the top-ranked European amateurs aged 25 and under competing for ranking points.

“Being chosen as the Scottish venue to stage a Faldo Elite Tour event this year is a great honour for Murrayshall and we’re really looking forward to hosting the talented youngsters here,” said the venue’s golf events manager, Emma Lester.

“Murrayshall has a proud history of supporting junior golf and we’ll also be hosting Scottish Golf’s U-16 Scottish Boys’ tournament next year as part of our drive to see more young players in Scotland progress in the game.”

Murrayshall has been owned by Stellar Asset Management since 2016 and recent improvements include new bunkers with white sand to reflect a US-style across both courses, as well as an enhanced drainage system. Development plans also include the opening of a new driving range later this year.

Stellar Asset Management ’CEO Jonathan Gain said: “Our aim is to see Murrayshall regarded by travelling golfers as a destination second only to Gleneagles in Perthshire and our plans and level of investment reflect this bold ambition.”

Gary Silcock, a former director of golf at Gleneagles, is now Murrayshall’s general manager and the experienced industry expert is excited about its future at a time when visitors are flocking back to Scotland to play golf.