Eye-opening figures for Bob MacIntyre's brilliant first full season on PGA Tour
Bob MacIntyre won more than $5.4 million on the PGA Tour this season after banking $755,000 in FedEx Cup earnings as he finished 17th behind Scottie Scheffler in the standings.
Highlighted by winning both the RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open, the Oban man enjoyed a fairytale first full season on the US circuit after being among ten players to secure cards through last year’s DP World Tour Race to Dubai.
From a total of 25 events, MacIntyre ended up recording six top-ten finishes and nine top 25s while his scoring average in 76 rounds was 68.9.
Putting his achievements into context, the 28-year-old joined Scheffler, who tasted victory an incredible seven times, including the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta, as well as Open and PGA champion Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy as the only multiple winners during the year.
Sitting 16th in the world rankings, MacIntyre will now turn his attention to the DP World Tour, with appearances in the Amgen Irish Open, BMW PGA Championship and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship coming up after a week’s rest.
He currently sits fifth in the Race to Dubai and giving five-time European No 1 McIlroy a battle for that coveted crown will be his target heading into the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship later in the year.
As for next season, the Scottish No 1 has already secured spots in all four majors, starting with a return to Augusta National for The Masters in April, as well as all of the Signature Events in the PGA Tour.
All of which means he’s going to be in with a great chance of retaining his spot in Europe’s team to defend the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York next September.
