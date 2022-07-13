'Extra special' for Paul Lawrie as he joins Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in receiving St Andrews honour

On Monday, it was revealed by the R&A that the Aberdonian had been handed the honour of hitting the first shot in the 150th Open at St Andrews on Thursday morning.

And now he’ll be doing that as an Honorary Member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

That accolade on its own is notable, but the thrill for Lawrie was made “extra special” by him receiving it at the same time as two of the game’s most recognisable figures, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Paul Lawrie kisses the Claret Jug after winning the 1999 Open at Carnoustie. Picture: Getty Images

Peter Forster, captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, said: “I warmly congratulate Tiger, Rory and Paul on becoming Honorary Members of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club.

“They have each made huge contributions to golf and played their part in inspiring millions to take up and follow the sport around the world.

“They are not only great champions but fantastic ambassadors for golf and have brought so much joy to so many young fans in particular.

“This is entirely fitting recognition for three such distinguished sporting figures and I have no doubt they will continue to give exemplary service to the sport through their new roles in the club.”

Three-time Open champion Tiger Woods has accepted an invitation to become an Honorary Member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews. Picture: The R&A

Lawrie won the 1999 Open at Carnoustie, recorded eight DP World Tour victories in 620 appearances and played in two Ryder Cups. He also runs a hugely-successful junior foundation in the north-east.

“I’m delighted to receive Honorary Membership of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, particularly on the historic occasion of The 150th Open,” said the 53-year-old.

“The club has supported the development of the sport since its formation and continues to do so today. I’m honoured to accept this invitation and to do that alongside Rory and Tiger is extra special.”

Like Lawrie, Woods and McIlroy have been added to a distinguished list of luminaries for not only enjoying highly-successful careers but also for being “hugely influential in supporting and inspiring future generations of golfers, and served as outstanding global ambassadors for the sport”.

Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the 2016 Open at Royal Liverpool. Picture: Getty Images

Fifteen-time major winner Woods, one of the most recognisable and successful athletes of all time, said he was “grateful” for the invitation and added of his new club: “It is not only the home of golf but a place in this world that I hold near my heart.

“I am humbled to accept this invitation alongside these outstanding players today, as well as those who came before us.”

McIlroy, another of golf’s most popular and successful champions, said he was “thrilled” to become an Honorary Member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club.

“It's a privilege to represent a club that has done so much for golf over so many years and I'm proud to play my part in promoting golf around the world,” said the four-time major champion.