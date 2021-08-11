Exciting proposals for Dunbar Golf Club take step forward

An artist's impression of the proposed new clubhouse at Dunbar

Proposals for the new facilities at the East Lothian club have taken a step forward after terms were agreed with CALA Homes (East) and a detailed planning application submitted.

Funding for the upgrades will be enabled by a 78-home development by CALA, designed to blend into the surroundings and split between two locations within the club’s existing land.

Phase one will see the construction of the clubhouse, golf academy and driving range along with 60 new homes to the south of the site towards Deer Park Cemetery.

Meanwhile, 18 homes will form phase two to the north on land which includes the location of the current clubhouse.

Set to be located to the left of the current seond hole, G1 Architects is designing the £3.6m clubhouse, having already been involved in projects at Castle Stuart Golf Links, Kingsbarns and the recently-opened clubhouse at Dumbarnie Links.

The nine-hole par-3 course is designed by RAW Golf Design, which involves D J Russell and 1991 Masters winner Ian Woosnam.

Jacky Montgomery, director of golf at Dunbar, said: “Having these exciting new facilities will not only be a major benefit for our members and visitors, but it opens up significant opportunities for local people to get involved in golf and to enjoy the many health and well-being aspects of participating in the sport.

“From the driving range and academy, through to the short game practice area and the Par 3 golf course, we are breaking down barriers into the game."

