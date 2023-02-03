A group of talented young Scottish golfers are heading out to Qatar on Friday on a dream trip organised by the Stephen Gallacher Foundation.

The Stephen Gallacher Foundation players will be based initially on their trip at Doha Golf Club, where Ewen Ferguson won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters last year. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

Twelve players, including former Scottish Boys’ champion Connor Wilson, are making the journey to Doha primarily for a winter training camp but also to play in the Education City Golf Club Men’s Open Amateur.

The training camp, which will be overseen by former Scottish national coach Ian Rae, is taking place at Doha Golf Club, where Paul Lawrie (twice), Andrew Coltart and Ewen Ferguson all landed victories in the Qatar Masters.

Garry McGlinchey, who hails from West Lothian, is the club’s general manager and he’s been instrumental in putting the arrangements in place for the exciting opportunity.

“Both Stevie and myself knew Garry from way back,” said Scott Knowles, the foundation manager. “Garry’s son, Dominic, now comes over here and plays in our events. He’s also been involved in our squads at The Renaissance Club and that’s how the connection for this trip has come about.”

Wilson, last year’s Scottish Order of Merit winner, is being joined on the trip by fellow Stephen Gallacher Foundation senior ambassadors Archie Finnie and Ryan Gallagher.

Also heading out to the Middle East are Jake Johnston, Harry Bent, Callum Kenneally, Alexander Farmer, Scott Spark, Rory McClafferty, Andrew Hendry, Adam Scott and Finn Coull.

They’ll spend four days working with Rae, who is now coaching four-time DP World Tour winner Gallacher, before competing in the event at Education City Golf Club, which has also hosted the Qatar Masters.

“It’s massive,” said Knowles, a former Scottish Golfer of the Year, of the opportunity. “It might be a one-off due to costs, but we think it is worth doing because the kids who believe that golf is going to be their life, it gives them an idea exactly what that might be like in terms of staying in a hotel and having a structured practice routine.