Ewen Ferguson left The Belfry feeling “proud” of himself and looking forward to a big run of events after standing over a birdie putt at the last with a chance of winning the Betfred British Masters.

Ewen Ferguson reacts to his birdie putt shaving the hole at the 18th in the final round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

The 26-year-old, who’d been four-over-par after just four holes in the opening circuit, had a third DP World Tour win in his sights after covering the first 17 holes in the final round on the Brabazon Course in five-under to sit on eight-under.

He followed a peach of a drive by safely finding the putting surface at the iconic 18th hole at the Ryder Cup venue and sunk to his knees as a birdie attempt from just over 30 feet shaved the edge of the hole.

Unfortunately for Ferguson, it trundled to three feet away and he then missed the par attempt, but, rightly so, his assessment of both the final day and the week overall was upbeat.

“I was obviously disappointed with the last, but I went for it - I tried to make it,” said Ferguson after signing for a four-under 68 to finish alongside compatriot Calum Hill and Justin Rose in a tie for fourth place on eight under, two shots behind the winner, fast-finishing Kiwi Daniel Hillier.

“I was thinking of Thorbjorn Olesen from last year with his putt that swung in and thought I could do it. Obviously just hit it a bit too hard but I wasn’t even thinking about the next putt as I’d been two-putting all day due to my pace being so good.

“It was a bit gutting to miss it, but I think it stands me in good stead for the next few weeks. I must admit that I wasn’t feeling great coming into this week. I wasn’t playing badly, but just couldn’t score. But I knew I didn’t have to go mega-low here and just try and play my way into it.”

It was Ferguson’s fourth top-ten finish of the season and this one was certainly satisfying following his slow start on Thursday, when he dug deep to get himself back into the tournament.

“Bob (MacIntyre) actually said to me on Friday, ‘I see you did what I normally do by giving everyone a head start and try come back’,” said Ferguson, smiling.

“I just play to get myself in that zone. I like playing in general, but It feels incredible when you are in that position. Hitting a drive like I did at the last gives me goosebumps - I love it.

“I played to win it, but it just wasn’t to be. But I’ve got some great tournaments coming up. I finished second in Denmark last year then have the Scottish Open and The Open. I feel my game is starting to get better, so I’m feeling happy.”

In a superb last-day effort, the former British and Scottish Boys’ champion birdied the third, fifth, seventh and ninth as he turned in 32 before picking up further shots at the tenth, 15th and 17th coming home.