Ewen Ferguson pipped in bid for third DP World Tour win by Oliver Wilson in Denmark

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Wilson poses with the trophy after winning the Made in HimmerLand in Denmark. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

Ferguson didn’t put a foot wrong as he signed off with a six-under-par 66 at the Farsø venue to finish on 20-under-par, which looked as though it might be good enough to add to his victories in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and ISPS Handa World Invitational earlierr in the year in his rookie campaign on the main tour.

It wasn’t to be, though, on this occasion for the 26-year-old from Bearsden as Wilson holed from 66 feet at the 13th, made a 2 at the 16th then rolled in a 64-footer at the 17th to get his nose in front before safely finding the fairway with a driver off the deck at the last to clinch victory with a rock-solid closing par-4.

It was Wilson’s second success on the DP World Tour but came nearly eight years after making his breakthrough in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. He was the world No 792 on that occasion and the current world No 745 was overcome with emotion after landing his latest success.

Ewen Ferguson in action during the final round of the Made in HimmerLand in Denmark. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

Ferguson was among the first to congratulate the 41-year-old as he came off the 18th green and the Scot admitted he had no complaints about being pipped at the post.

“Obviously a little bit sad that I didn’t win, but I definitely feel I didn’t lose it as he (Wilson) battled hard and played very well to get over the line,” said Ferguson.

“This week wasn’t meant to be my week, even though it was still another good week. In Qatar, I snatched the win and it’s just the way it goes sometimes. But definitely happy with the way I played under pressure.

“I think it shows that I’’m good under pressure and I’m a fighter. One of the good things about me is that I never give up and I fought all the way to the end. I’m still happy with my performance.”

Ferguson, who started the final day two shots off the lead, made his move when he followed birdies at the third and fifth by rolling in a nine-footer for an eagle-3 at the eighth.

Clearly oozing with confidence, he then made an important par save from six feet at the tough ninth before starting for home with a solid run of regulation figures.

He’d been tied for the lead at the turn before dropped shots from the others in the title hunt left him one ahead and that cushion became two when he birdied the par-4 14th, celebrating a four-footer with a little fist pump.

He was even more jubilant after calmly rolling in a testing four-foot par putt at the last only to see his total beaten by Wilson in the final group as he signed off with a bogey-free 67.

“I said I wasn’t going to cry,” declared the winner as the tears started. “I was so confident. I knew I could get the job done. Everything I’ve done to this point to rebuild my game, I knew I could do it and I was so in control.

“I was so calm and I almost enjoyed the last hole. It is pretty special. I’m so proud of myself. I’ve got a great team around me. I’ve been calling everywhere to try and figure this game out. I don’t think I’m there yet. I feel there’s a lot ahead of me.

“I’m so pleased to get win No 2. I love this place. I’ve done well here before and my game has been trending in the right direction.There’s been a lot of good stuff this year. I’ve just not been able to put it together.

“I missed chance after chance today. I hit it so good. I just stayed patient and holed two bombs on the back nine, I guess it was my day, but I flt I deserved it. I missed a bunch of short ones. I guess 18 years of experience gets you to hang in there and to get over the line feels so good.

“There’s been some dark times and my sponsors have all stuck with me, so this is for them as well.”

Bob MacIntyre (70) finished just outside the top ten on 14-under, three ahead of Craig Howie (70), while Richie Ramsay (70) and David Drysdsale ended up on eight and seven-under respectively.