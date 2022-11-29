Ewen Ferguson has described his Hero Cup selection as “incredible” and is hoping it can be a springboard to become a genuine Ryder Cup contender next year.

Ewen Ferguson celebrates after holing the winning putt in the ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle in August. Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images.

The 26-year-old joined fellow Scot Bob MacIntyre in being named in the Great Britain Ireland team taking on Continental Europe in the Hero Cup, which is taking place in Abu Dhabi in January.

The duo will have major winner Shane Lowry and multiple Rolex Series winner Tyrrell Hatton among their team-mates and Tommy Fleetwood as their captain in an event that is geared towards European players – and also captain Luke Donald – getting proper preparation for the Ryder Cup in Rome next September.

“The Hero Cup is going to be incredible,” admitted Ferguson, speaking after he’d conducted the Scottish Cup fourth-round draw at Somerset Park.

“Being in a team with Tommy (Fleetwood), Tyrell (Hatton) and Shane Lowry. Playing against the likes of (Alex) Noren and Francesco Molinari is going to be really cool and something to really drive me towards hopefully getting in the Ryder Cup team in September.

“I’m going to aim for it for September and, if I don’t make it, then I’ll go for the next one in two years time. But, I feel if I’m playing well, I can make it.”

Ferguson won twice in his rookie season on the DP World Tour to finish 17th on the points list, just ahead of Italian Open winner MacIntyre and also Cazoo Classic champion Richie Ramsay.

He added: “Thomas Bjorn has been unbelievably nice, as a former Ryder Cup captain and someone who has won loads of times – he’s been great for me.

“Luke Donald has been amazing this year. I’ve played with him. Tommy Fleetwood is always really complimentary and he’s helped me out a couple of times with things I’ve needed off the course as well.

“Even speaking to these people, it’s the company you want to be in because it inspires you to get better.”