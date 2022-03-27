Ewen Ferguson lands maiden DP World Tour win in dramatic Qatar Masters finish

The 25-year-old from Bearsden finished eagle-par-birdie in blowy conditions at Doha Golf Club to follow in the footsteps of both Andrew Coltart (1998) and Paul Lawrie (1999 and 2012) by claiming the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Ferguson’s title triumph came in just his 37th start on the DP World Tour and only his sixth appearance since securing a full card as a 2021 Challenge Tour graduate.

The former British and Scottish Boys’ champion is the first British player to win in the DP World Tour era and stretched Scottish success on the circuit to five seasons in a row.

Ewen Ferguson shows off the trophy after winning the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

“I can’t believe it,” said Ferguson after a closing 70 for a seven-under-par 281 total earned him a one-shot victory over American Chase Hanna. “I’m really just speechless that I’ve won and I’ve just seen that I might move up to 11th (from 56th) in the Race to Dubai rankings, which is just unbelievable.”

Three shots off the lead heading into the closing circuit, the Scot suffered an early setback after running up a double–bogey 6 at the second.

His title hopes had started to come unstuck at the same stage in Kenya, but he’d vowed to learn from that disappointment and, on this occasion, held his game together.

He got one of those shots back at the par-4 sixth then followed a run of nine straight pars by chipping in from around 40 feet for an eagle-2 at the 16th.

Ewen Ferguson celebrates after holing his title-winning birdie putt on the 72nd hole. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

When he then rolled in a 15-footer for a closing birdie, Ferguson celebrated with a fist pump and let out a loud “come on” as he joined Bob MacIntyre, Grant Forrest and Calum Hill in becoming a first-time winner on the circuit in the past 18 months.

“It was one of those days when you just kept fighting to the end,” said Ferguson, who picked up a cheque for around £255,000 and could jump to as high as 164th from 311th in the world rankings.

“I’d been in contention a bit the last couple of years and not managed to win, to the point where I thought I don’t know if I’ll ever manage to win. Just to get over the line is an absolute dream come true.”

Before heading out in the final round, Ferguson had concentrated on his chipping with coach Jamie Gough, brother of former Rangers and Scotland defender Richard.

Ewen Ferguson celebrates his maiden DP World Tour win with coach Jamie Gough, left, and caddie Stephen Neilson, right. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

On that paying off with his crucial chip in, he said: “I called it before I hit it to my caddie (fellow Scot Stephen Neilson, who was standing in for Shane Koeries) as I said it was a holeable one. As soon as I hit it, I thought, ‘that looks good’ and it sure was.”

He was equally proud of his title-winning birdie putt two holes later, saying of that: “I’ve had quite a few key putts now in my life.

“I said if I miss it make sure it’s past the hole because who cares about the one back. I was determined to make it and that’s what you practice for.”

As he celebrated becoming Scotland’s latest DP World Tour winner, Ferguson enjoyed a phone call with his dad and No 1 fan Mark back home in Bearsden. He also revealed that some of his fellow Scots on tour had been quick to offer their congratulations.

“It feels amazing,” he said of joining the likes of MacIntyre, Forrest and Hill in landing tartan triumphs. “Actually Bob [MacIntyre] just sent me a text with a video of when I was 18 or 19 acting like an idiot and he said, ‘I can’t believe this guy has just won’ (laughing).

“Everyone is so happy for me, including Connor [Syme], my best pal out here. So are his family and all my family and hopefully I can inspire a lot more people to play golf and get out here and get over the line as well. Not just younger people but also my peers like Craig Howie and Connor and others as well.”

Howie, who also graduated from the Challenge Tour last season, closed with a 71 to tie for 12th on three-under, four better than David Drysdale (71), with Grant Forrest (75) ending up on two-over.