Ewen Ferguson: I think I went a little bit over the top celebrating Rangers win

Making his first appearance since landing a maiden DP World Tour win in the Qatar Masters last month, the 25-year-old is among eight Scots teeing up in this week’s ISPS Handa Championship in Spain.

The $2 million event is being played on the Lakes Course at Infinitum in Tarragona, having initially been scheduled to be in Japan before a change of plan due to the Covid pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson, a big Rangers fans, took in two Old Firm games since his win in the Middle East, his disappointment over losing to Celtic in the SPL at Ibrox turning to joy at Hampden as he celebrated a 2-1 extra-time win for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

“I’ve been to two games in the space of a couple of weeks, which has been really intense,” he said. “You get quite heightened emotions when you are there.

“I’ve got some friends involved in the Rangers set up and I’ve been playing golf with some of the players, so I feel a bit of extra closeness towards it.

“It was good to get a couple of wins in the Europa League then one over Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. You can’t beat a late winner in extra-time.”

The former British and Scottish Boys’ champion laughed when it was put to him that the atmosphere in his workplace was somewhat different to the Glasgow teams going head-to-head.

Ewen Ferguson celebrates with Scott Arfield, one of the goal-scorers, after watching Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Picture: Ewen Ferguson

“In golf, it’s all about being calm and composed and quiet and being a gentleman,” he admitted. “(At Old Firm games) you go crazy and be as loud as you can. That’s why I am struggling with a bit of a sore throat. I think I went over the top a little bit!”

Ferguson joins Stephen Gallacher, Grant Forrest, David Law, Connor Syme, Scott Jamieson, Marc Warren and Craig Howie in flying the Saltire over the next four days in the first leg of a Spanish double-header.

“I definitely feel very comfortable in my own skin,” he said of becoming a DP World Tour winner, having achieved the feat in just 37th start on the circuit and sixth as a full card holder.

“I had for the last little while as well, but it’s just nice mentally to have won out here and got across the line the first time and I know I can do it again.

Ewen Ferguson during a practice round prior to the ISPS Handa Championship in Tarragona, Spain. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“Hopefully if I’m in that situation another time, I know that I’ve been there before and done it, so I am sure it will help me and stand me in good stead.”

The Scot’s success at Doha Golf Club, where he finished eagle-par-birdie, lifted him to 15th in this season’s DP World Tour Rankings.

“It opens different doors the better you start doing,” he said of now having new goals. “You think about wanting to play well to get in The Open and the US Open and stuff like that.