Ewen Ferguson hoping for 'really hot putter' over weekend in South Africa

Ewen Ferguson reckons he’ll need a “really hot putter” to get himself into contention for the second week running on the DP World Tour after another low-scoring day in the MyGolfLife Open in South Africa.

By Martin Dempster
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:46 pm

Despite carding rounds of 68-67 for a nine-under-par total, the 25-year-old Scot sits eight shots off the lead, held by home player Hennie Du Plessis, at the halfway stage at Pecanwood Golf & Country Club in Hartbeespoort.

“We knew it was going to be low scoring before the tournament started,” said Ferguson, who is in a share of 26th spot, just behind compatriot Richie Ramsay (66-68) in a new event on the circuit.

“The weather is virtually perfect and the course is in really good condition, so I think that equates to low scoring with the standard so high these days.”

Ferguson, who squandered a four-shot lead in the final round of the Kenya Open last Sunday, has bounced back manfully from that disappointment.

“I played really nicely, just didn’t putt amazing but holed the putts I had to hole,” he said of his second-day’s work. “I just kind of grinded away, really, and put myself into good positions.

“I noticed towards the end of yesterday’s round that I started to take shots on that I wouldn’t normally. I kind of got out of my zone a little but, but today I got back into my routines."

Du Plessis, who shared the overnight lead after an opening 62, is now out in front on his own after adding an equally-impressive 65.

Ewen Ferguson of Scotland plays his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the MyGolfLife Open at Pecanwood Golf & Country Club. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

“Obviously the scoring is so low and I’m quite a lot back, but I feel like if I manage to keep doing what I am doing and make a few putts here and there,” said Ferguson.

“You never know. You can get on a roll and don’t stop with a really hot putter. So I am hoping that I manage to get on one of those rolls and even make a few eagles along the way.”

Ramsay recovered from an opening bogey to sign for six birdies in his circuit to lead six Scots through to the weekend.

Connor Syme (69) sits on nine-under, one better than Grant Forrest (68), with David Law (70) and Scott Jamieson (79) both on six-under.

Richie Ramsay during the second round in Hartbeespoort, South Africa. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

