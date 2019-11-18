Ewen Ferguson fires 64 as he ‘goes for it’ at European Tour Q School

Ewen Ferguson jumped into a card-winning position with 36 holes to go in the European Tour Qualifying School after equalling the best score of the day in the fourth round in Spain.

The 23-year-old Glaswegian, who finished third in the Belgian Knockout on the top circuit earlier this year, carded eight birdies in a bogey-free 64 on the Hills Course at Lumine Golf Club in Tarragona.

The blistering effort moved him into a tie for 17th spot on ten under in the battle to finish in the top 25 and ties at the end of the six-round marathon.

“I played well today,” said Ferguson, a former British and Scottish Boys’ champion. “I played well on the first couple of days as well, but it’s a long week and you just have to keep plugging away.

“I didn’t want a mistake to happen early on, so I think I played a little bit too defensive in the first couple of rounds. Today I just seemed to attack at a lot more pins – I just thought let’s just go for it. I’m feeling pretty good; there’s two more days to go and I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing.”

Bidding to pass the test for the second year running, Marc Warren (69) sits one shot outside the card zone on seven under, one ahead of rookie pro Euan Walker (70), who is guaranteed a Challenge Tour card at worst for next season.

The same applies to Craig Howie (70) and Daniel Young (72) as they also progressed to the final two rounds on four under, where the axe fell to leave Liam Johnston agonisingly missing out by a shot despite a 66 that included nine birdies.

l Russell Knox closed with rounds of 69-67 to finish joint 33rd, just ahead of Calum Hill, in the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico, where American Brendon Todd claimed back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour.