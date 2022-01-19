Ewen Ferguson feeling 'fantastic' as dream comes true in Abu Dhabi

Playing a practice round together, Grant Forrest pulls Ewen Ferguson's trolley to allow his fellow Scot to grab a bite to eat in a practice round at Yas Links.

The Glaswegian, who secured a step up to the main tour through finishing eighth in last season’s Road to Mallorca on the Challenge Tour, is among 11 players flying the Saltire in this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

After finding himself below the cut-off line when the entries were first published just under a fortnight ago, he’d gradually climbed up the list before getting into the $8 million Rolex Series event on Tuesday after Dutchman Darius Van Driel withdrew.

“Delighted to be in the field,” Ferguson, a former British and Scottish Boys’ champion, told The Scotsman, ahead of Thursday’s opening round at Yas Links, where he’s out in one of the final groups with Spaniard Nacho Elvira and Englishman Jordan Smith.

“The course looks amazing, with fast firm fairways and slopey greens, very linsky. Practice has been going well and I’m excited to get started.”

This will be Ferguson’s 32nd start on the main tour, having given a great account of himself as recently as last year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by recording a top-20 finish on home soil.

It’s the first one, though, as an actual full card holder on the circuit. “It feels fantastic, something I’ve always strived for,” he said.

“To be out here full time is so inspiring and rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s best just makes me want to keep getting better!”

While his caddie arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning, Ferguson used a trolley as he played a practice round with fellow Scot Grant Forrest on Tuesday.

“Although he did help me every now and then,” he said of Forrest pulling the trolley for him at one point as he tucked into some food.

In contrast to Ferguson, Bob MacIntyre, Connor Syme, Marc Warren and Scott Jamieson are all among the early starters in Thursday’s opening round.

The event is the first of four on a ‘Middle East Swing’, which also involves the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic then a new double-header in Ras Al Khaimah.