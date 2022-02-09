Ewen Ferguson 'chomping at bit' to get going again in UAE

It couldn’t have started better as he gave a good account of himself in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, playing with former world No 1 Lee Westwood in the process in the Rolex Series event.

But, after failing to then get into the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, he also found himself having to sit out last week’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship after catching Covid for a second time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now out of isolation, the young Scot is itching to get back into action in this week’s Ras Al Khaimah, the second leg of a double-header at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Ewen Ferguson during a practice round for this week's Ras Al Khaimah Classic at Al Hamra Golf Club. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

“I’m feeling good,” said Ferguson as he prepared to join nine of his compatriots in the fourth and final event of a Middle East Swing. “Just back from Covid, so I’m chomping at the bit to get going.”

Ferguson, who graduated from the Challenge Tour last season along with Craig Howie, finished in the top 40 in his first event of the new campaign in Abu Dhabi.

“It was nice to get some points on the board early, so hopefully I can play well this week and keep the momentum going and get some good results,” he added.

The former British and Scottish Boys’ champion played with Westwood in the third round at Yas Links and enjoyed getting the chance to watch him in action close up.

“It was nice to compare my game with these guys and see what I need to work on to get better,” said Ferguson.

“It’s not always just about the game. It’s the way people carry themselves and Lee is very calm and nothing seems to bother him. He’s very composed. They don’t try to do anything too fancy. It’s just fairways and greens.”

Joining Ferguson and Howie in flying the Saltire over the next four days are Bob MacIntyre, David Law, Richie Ramsay, Grant Forrest, Scott Jamieson, Marc Warren, Connor Syme and David Drysdale.

Dane Nicolai Hojgaard is the man to beat as he bids to take up where he left off when winning last week’s event by four shots.