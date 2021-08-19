Ewen Ferguson chases maiden Challenge Tour title as Scot takes one shot lead into final round in Denmark

Ewen Ferguson plays his shot during day three of the Sydbank Esbjerg Challenge at Esbjerg Golfklub, Denmark. (Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images)

The Scotsman, who is chasing a maiden European Challenge Tour title, started the day in a share of seventh, four strokes behind halfway leader Julian Brun.

He raced up the leaderboard as he made the turn five under par after four birdies and an eagle and made three further gains on the back nine to sign for a nine under par total, one stroke clear of Brun ahead of the final round.

“Even just having lunch and looking around the clubhouse, there’s so many good players all around you,” he said. “To be leading them after three rounds and leading the golf tournament and leading a Challenge Tour event I think that says a lot about me as a golfer and as a person, just dealing with all the things that come with golf. So I’m quite happy that I’m in this position and hopefully I can just keep giving myself these opportunities.”

The 25-year-old, who won the Boys Amateur Championship in 2013, hopes his consistency will pay off in the long run as he searches for a first victory as a professional.

He added: “If I can try and literally just keep my head and stay focused and do my best and if it happens it happens (winning an event) and if not, I know I’ll get myself up there again and I’ll get myself a lot more opportunities in the future and tomorrow is just another one of them."