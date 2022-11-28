Scottish duo Ewen Ferguson and Bob MacIntyre have both been picked to play for Great Britain and Ireland in the new Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi in January.

Ewen Ferguson and Bob MacIntyre will both be representing a Great Britain and Ireland side being captained by Tommy Fleetwood in the new Hero Cup. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

They are among eight players named so far to join captain Tommy Fleetwood in the event against a Continental Europe team that is being led by Francesco Molinari.

In addition to Fleetwood, Ferguson and MacIntyre will join forces with Irish duo Shane Lowry and Seamus Power as well as Englishmen Tyrrell Hatton, Callum Shinkwin, Jordan Smith and Matt Wallace.

A tenth and final player has still to be confirmed by European captain Luke Donald, who is using the event to run the rule over players in a team environment ahead of next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome.

Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, and Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup Director and the DP World Tour’s Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer, shake on the new Hero Cup. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

The Englishman has also named nine players so for the Continental Europe side, with Dundee-based Frenchman Victor Perez on that list. It also includes Rasmus Hojgaard but not his twin brother, with Molinari also set to be joined by Thomas Detry, Adrian Meronk, Guido Migliozzi, Akex Noren, Thomas Pieters and Sepp Straka.

Donald said: “Having worked closely with Tommy and Fran on building the two teams, I’m delighted with the mix of players who will be on show at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in January.

“We all thought it was important to combine experience and youthfulness and I think we have found that balance with a mixture of major champions and Ryder Cup players, alongside guys who are hoping to secure a spot in Rome next year.”

Ferguson has been rewarded for finishing in the top 20 in the 2022 DP World Tour Rankings after winning twice in his rookie season.

MacIntyre, who ended up just behind his compatriot in the standings, just missed out out on the last Ryder Cup. The Oban man is hoping to secure a return to Marco Simone Golf Club, where he won the Italian Open in September.

Fleetwood, who combined with Molinari to collect four points from four matches at the 2018 Ryder Cup in France, said: “I am really pleased with the players who will form the Great Britain and Ireland team next year.

“Having the experience of Shane and Tyrrell will be invaluable for the rest of the team in a match play environment but I think we are really strong throughout the team.

“We have proven winners in some of the biggest DP World Tour events and it will be great to have Séámus with us following his excellent start to the season in America.”

Driven by Donald, the Hero Cup – it will take place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from 13-15 January 0 has been Introduced to give both captains and players experience in a team event, the Seve Trophy was held between 2000 and 2013. It was then replaced by the EurAsia Cup between 2014 and 2018, which involved Team Europe taking on Team Asia.