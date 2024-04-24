Scot feels honoured to be part of ISPS Handa ‘family’ heading into DP World Tour event

Ewen Ferguson aiming to be 'Big in Japan' like Gemma Dryburgh
Gemma Dryburgh is already ‘Big in Japan’ after landing a LPGA Tour win there and now Ewen Ferguson is among eight Scots aiming to do likewise on the DP World Tour in this week’s ISPS Handa Championship.
The $2.25 million event is taking place at the picturesque Taiheiyo Club Gotemba in the foothills of Mount Fuji, with the recent runaway Hero Indian Open winner, Keita Nakajima, spearheading the home challenge.
Frenchman Matthieu Pavon, a winner on the PGA Tour this season after being one of the ten players to secure cards for the US circuit through last year’s Race to Dubai, is also in the field and is being joined in flying the title sponsor’s flag by fellow ISPS Handa ambassador Ferguson.
“I met Dr Handa and his team in Northern Ireland a few years ago when I won,” said the Scot of the second of his successes on the circuit in 2022. “It was a good connection. That week there was a women’s event and a G4D event for disabled golfers. It shows what ISPS HANDA believe that golf can inspire anyone, there are no limits to it, no matter if you are disabled, male or female, any age. This week they’ve looked after us so well. It’s like a big family. I’m enjoying and embracing being part of the ISPS Handa team.”
Ferguson, who remembers watching Tiger Woods play at this venue in the 2001 WGC-World Cup, has made the long journey along with Richie Ramsay, Grant Forrest, Connor Syme, Calum Hill, Scott Jamieson, David Law and Stephen Gallacher
“I’m buzzing to get going,” admitted Dubai-based Ferguson. “I’ve been out on the course a few times and it plays amazing. The greens are so pure, it’s a tree lined destination, can’t beat it. I’m enjoying it. Right next to Mount Fuji, just a cool place to be. The rest of the week looks promising, so fingers crossed for some good weather and a lot of good golf as well.”
The 27-year-old sits 38th in this season’s Race to Dubai, having recorded top-25 finishes in six of his last seven starts. “Been playing consistent,” he said. “Hopefully get myself up there and into contention this week and, if not, a bit more often in future. My golf has been good, just a couple of shots here and there would push it to the next level. There are things that you can’t control, I just try to get better at the small things I can control. Putting, chipping, driving it further. Just push myself to get better.”
It’s Ferguson’s first visit to Japan and he’s determined to make the most of it. “I’m not playing next week in China,” said the former British and Scottish Boys’ champion. “So me and my girlfriend are having a holiday here, going to be tourists in Tokyo.”
Meanwhile, Bob MacIntyre makes his return on the PGA Tour following a break back home as he teams up with Belgian Thomas Detry in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
Also featuring a Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry combo, as well as Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald teaming up with one of his 2023 assistants in Rome, Francesco Molinari, it’s an event worth winning as it offers a two-year exemption for each player and also entry into the three remaining Signature Events on the US circuit this season.
