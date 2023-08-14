The Genesis Scottish Open, won this year by Rory McIlroy, will mark the start of a new 'Closing Swing' on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

An ‘Opening Swing’ in November and December will feature six events in Australia, South Africa and Mauritius before an ‘International Swing’ early next year visits Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Bahrain, Kenya and South Africa. An ‘Asian Swing’ will be next up, involving tournaments in Singapore, South Korea, Japan and China, and then the action will involve a ‘European Swing’ in Belgium, Germany, Sweden, The Netherlands and Italy.

The Genesis Scottish Open will then mark the start of a ‘Closing Swing’, which will also take in two other co-sanctioned events with the PGA Tour as well as visits to the Czech Republic and Denmark. A second phase of the season – ‘The Back Nine’ – will then encompass nine events, namely the British Masters, European Masters, Irish Open, BMW PGA Championship, Spanish Open, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, French Open, Andalucia Open and one event to be announced. In addition to exempt DP World Tour members, the leading 15 non-members from the top 70 on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup will be eligible to play in these events and qualify for the DP World Tour Championship.

The top 110 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings at the conclusion of this phase will earn their DP World Tour cards for 2025 while the top 70 qualify for phase three of the season – the DP World Tour Play-Offs. They will comprise the two final Rolex Series events of the season: the Abu Dhabi Championship, which moves from its traditional January slot to a new date in November, and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The Abu Dhabi event will feature the leading 70 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings while the top 50 at the end of that tournament qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. At the conclusion of the campaign featuring a minimum of 44 events, the leading ten players will share a $6million Bonus Pool.

Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour’s chief executive, said: “Our 2024 season will see our members come together to compete across a global schedule, with greater opportunities and rewards than ever before. The many new and original enhancements we have introduced will guarantee drama and excitement for our fans, our broadcasters and all our stakeholders across the entire season and means, more than ever, that every week counts on the DP World Tour.”

The schedule features two new tournaments – the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek in January and the Bahrain Championship at Royal Golf Club the following month. As is the case at the end of the current season, the top ten DP World Tour members not otherwise exempt on the final 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings will earn PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season. It has also been confirmed that the top player on that list this season will be exempt into both The Players Championship and the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024.