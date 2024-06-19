Martin Dempster’s latest comprehensive round up of grass-roots Scottish golf stories

He’s won the Scottish Boys’ Stroke-Play, Scottish Assistants’ Championship and Northern Open, as well as landing title triumphs on the EPD Tour, PGA EuroPro Tour and Tartan Pro Tour.

But, in Craig Lee’s eyes, his most recent success, namely a runaway seven-shot success in The PGA Professional Championship at Conwy in North Wales at the age of 47, has topped the lot.

“It's the biggest trophy I've managed to get my name on,” said Lee of carding a ten-under-par total to secure a £10,000 top prize, joining the likes of David Huish, Brian Barnes, Russell Weir, Bill Longmuir and Alastair Forsyth on a long list of Scottish winners.

Stirling man Craig Lee shows off the trophy after winning the PGA Professional Championship at Conwy in North Wales. Picture: Getty Images

“When you’re coming up through the ranks, you don't look at these things and just think about ways to progress your career. But, since coming off the tour, you get time to reflect on highlights and things that might have gotten away from you.

“As a result, this probably means more to me now than if I had won it when I was climbing up through the ranks. To still be getting my name on trophies and creating history is very special.”

Lee, who lost to Thomas Bjorn in a play-off in the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour in 2013, secured a place in the Great Britain and Ireland team to face the US in the PGA Cup in September through his win, with joint runner-up Paul McKechnie (Braid Hills Golf Range) doing likewise.

“I didn't know what to expect the last time I played in the PGA Cup and I was blown away with how big an event it was,” admitted Lee of the biennial event, which is taking place on this occasion in Oregon. “Now I've played in one, I'm really excited to get the shirt on my back, get to know the team and get stuck into it when it comes around.”

Portlethen's Ben Murray joined some well-known names, including LIV Golf player Marc Leishman, by winning the Tennant Cup. Picture: Glasgow Golf Club

Ben Murray breaks Killermont course record to lift Tennant Cup

Portlethen’s Ben Murray landed the biggest win of his career in style by carding a course-record 61 at Glasgow Golf Club’s Killermont Course to lift the historic Tennant Cup.

The nine-under-par closing salvo, which followed two rounds of 70 at Gailes Links then a 72 in the third circuit at Killermont, earned the 28-year-old a one-shot win over Muckhart’s Jamie Roberts in a thrilling finish.

“Honestly, it was one of a kind as I don’t usually go low anywhere else other than Portlethen, where I think nine under is my best there as well,” said Murray, who lives in Portlethen and works as a spray painter in a car body shop.

Royal Dornoch member Chris Mailley made home advantage count to win the Sutherland Championship for a ninth time.

Playing together, Murray and Roberts both finished birdie-birdie. “It’s by far the biggest win of my career, definitely,” added Murray. “I’ve won a few North-East events, but my previous best finish in a tournament like this was coming third in the Scottish Men’s Open at Cruden Bay in 2022.

“It’s funny. I’d been playing pretty well this season and, even before going down to the Tennant Cup, I fancied my chances. I’ve been putting really well and I knew if I could do that in this event, I’d be pretty much one step ahead of the rest of the field, which proved to be the case.”

Alexander Farmer (Kilmacolm) and Ben Carberry (Falkirk) both finished five shots behind Murray on 278, while Dunblane New’s Seb Sanden, who won as an amateur on the Tartan Pro Tour at Cardrona earlier in the week, ended up ninth on 282.

In-form Chris Mailley adds to two impressive title hauls

Chris Mailey, centre, celebrates his latest title triumph with the other club championship winners this year at Royal Dornoch. Picture: Royal Dornoch Golf Club

It’s been a productive spell for Chris Mailley in the Highlands, winning the Sutherland Championship for the ninth time and an eighth Royal Dornoch club championship in quick succession.

“It’s a privilege and honour to win these trophies,” said the 41-year-old, who lives in Dornoch and is the golf and grounds manager at nearby Skibo Castle. “Playing with and competing against some very good golfers and good friends keeps me motivated to try and get better.”

In last year’s Scottish Amateur Championship at Royal Dornoch, Mailley, who is better known as ‘Chippie’, thrilled the locals by making it to the semi-finals before falling to Gregor Tait.

“That was a great experience, “ he admitted. “A little frustrating getting that far and then falling short, but these guys are a different level. But I’m not sure if it was confidence that I gained from it. It probably highlighted what I need to work on to get better.”

St Leonards finish top of the class for UK schools

St Leonards of St Andrews has won the 2023/24 Swifts Schools Golf Tour Championship, topping the order of merit as the No 1 school in the UK.

Fintan Bonner, the director of golf, celebrats with the St Leonards of St Andrews team after winning the Swifts Schools Golf Tour Championship at JCB Golf & Country Club in Uttoxeter.

St Leonards claimed the crown over 23 schools from across the UK, sealing top spot after a team comprising Ewen Farquhar, Julian Geerebaert, Martin Shone and Taiyo Ezaki won the season finale by three shots at JCB Golf & Country Club in Uttoxeter.

The UK Swifts Schools Golf Tour comprises seven events played across the UK, with the top three events counting for each school. The victory for St Leonards was made even more impressive having competed in just three events, finishing first at Dundonald Links as well and taking second place at Craigielaw.

Fintan Bonner is the director of golf at St Leonards Golf Academy and also the senior golf instructor at St Andrews Links Trust. He said: “For a school of less than 600 students, it is a great achievement. We plan to continue growing the golf programme at St Leonards and maintaining our position as the UK’s leading golf school programme.”

John Gallagher pips trio at Murrayshall on Get Back to Golf Tour

John Gallagher, the 2007 Scottish Amateur champion, won the latest event on the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour after coming out on top in a keenly-fought contest at Murrayshall.

The Duddingston-attached professional carded a five-under-par 67 at the Perthshire venue, winning by a shot from Ian Graham (Crow Wood), Rob Paterson (Kilspindie) and Stephen Gray (Easter Moffat).

As well as winning the Scottish title in a success that came at Prestwick, cack-hander Gallagher also reached the final of the Amateur Championship at Royal Birkdale in 2005.

The latest event on Alan Tait’s tour is underway at Largs in his native Ayrshire and runs until 30 June.

Claire Penman wins latest SWAT event at Monifieth Links

Carnoustie Caledonia’s Claire Penman produced what was probably the best round so far on the new Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour to land the scratch spoils at Monifieth Links.

Coming on the back of an opening 81, Penman carded a splendid four-under-par 67 at the Angus venue to pip Susan Wood by virtue of a better second round after the Drumpellier player shot 77-71 for the same total.

Prestonfield’s Freya Constable, the 2022 Scottish Girls’ champion, finished a shot behind the duo, with Clare Hargan, a former Midlothian Women’s champion who works for The R&A and is now a member of the St Regulus Ladies) four shots further back.

Morag Wardrop (Turnhouse) carded rounds of 77-76 to win net section by one shot from Penman (79-65), with Braehead’s Lynn Parsler third on 145 (78-67)