European Tour to oppose Premier Golf League in 'strongest possible' terms

The message was delivered in response to renewed reports of the breakaway circuit, which is being fronted by Majed al-Sorour, the chief executive of Golf Saudi.

According to the Daily Telegraph, world No 1 Dustin Johnson and fellow major winners Phil Mickelson Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose have all been made big-money offers to be part of the plan to shake up golf at the top level.

September 2022 is the proposed launch date for the project, which is based on individual and team formats over 12 to 18 events.

However, as was the case when it first came to light, talk of any sort of breakaway circuit is not being welcomed by either the European Tour and PGA Tour.

The game’s two main men’s circuits formed a Strategic Alliance towards the end of last year and they remain united in opposing the Premier Golf League plan.

“We are aligned with the PGA Tour in opposing, in the strongest possible terms, any proposal for an alternative golf league,” said Pelley.

"Since the launch of our Strategic Alliance last November, our two organisations have been working together to make global golf less fractured and not create further division, with the interests of all players and fans at the forefront of our thinking.”

The message came after it had been reported that players had been warned they will incur immediate suspension and most likely a career ban from the PGA Tour if they agree to sign up for the breakaway circuit.

That was delivered by the US circuit’s commissioner, Jay Monahan, during a scheduled meeting with his membership on Tuesday during the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

Players suffering either a suspension or ban on either the European Tour or PGA Tour would not be eligible to play in the Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy had already said he would have no interest in joining the Premier Golf League before the four-time major winner recently became the new chairman of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council.

