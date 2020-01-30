European Tour join PGA Tour in 'stamping down' on plan for breakaway world tour

Keith Pelley, the European Tour chief executive, has joined his PGA Tour counterpart Jay Monahan in telling players being targeted for a new world tour that any move to be part of the breakaway circuit will be "stamped down".

Hot on the heels of Monahan sending an email to his members about the proposed money-spinning Premier Golf League, Pelley has done likewise, with two of the biggest powerbrokers in the game appearing to be singing from the same hymn sheet.

"Keith sent out a message either yesterday or the day before and it was very similar to the email that Jay sent out," revealed 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson, speaking after getting off to a promising start in the Saudi International.

The Swede, who had already seen Monahan's message due to the fact he is also a PGA Tour member, added: "They were very similar and, without going into details, you could kind of sense or feel that the two might have talked to each other."

It is believed that Monahan effectively issued a warning that PGA Tour players would not be allowed to be part of the plan to create a breakaway tour by another body, with Pelley seemingly having spelled out the same message.

"It was a bit of both, I'd say," said Stenson to being asked if the tone of the European circuit's supremo had been a softly-softly approach or getting straight to the point about the consequences of such a step. "Probably more towards stamping down that not."

Under the proposals by British-based World Golf Group, 48 elite players would compete in 18 tournaments, each over 54 holes, for a £7.5 million purse each week, with a Formula One-type team format also included in the plan to shake up the game.

Ernie Els said he "loved" the idea while Phil Mickelson reported that it had been "fascinating" to discover the exact details of the plan as he was wooed by representatives of the group behind it during the Saudi International pro-am on Wednesday.

"I obviously know what everybody else has seen and read and it seems to be both exciting and turbulent a little bit at the moment," said Stenson.

"Both the executives of the European Tour and the PGA Tour have made known to the membership on both sides of the Atlantic their views and I guess it's down to what the players are thinking and what the progressions are going forward.

"It is still early. I don't think everything has been put on the table from every person or entity involved. It depends on where you are coming from as well. We've got a lot of different angles - we've got fans, we've got sponsors, we've got TV viewers, we've got players, we've got promoters.

"We are all in this together and the best way going forward would be to try and find a solution where everyone can benefit and everyone can be together in this. I will follow it closely like everybody else."

Under Pelley, the European Tour has led the way in world golf in terms of innovation, with Stenson joining forces with former women's world No 1 Annika Sorenstam to host a new mixed event in Sweden later this year.

"Our event might not be as big a shape up as this potentially," he said, laughing. "But, I think with anything, it is development and progression. You don't want to stay in the model you have just because it has been working well.

"A player always looks how they can improve; a business is always looking to improve. I'm pretty sure this is the thought behind this world tour or Premier League set up. From what I've looked at, I don't see a lot of negatives in it. Maybe someone can fill me in on that side."

Stenson, who won the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last month, opened with a five-under-par 65 in Saudi Arabia to sit one off the lead, shared by Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and Gavin Green of Malaysia.