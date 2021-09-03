Europe win Junior Solheim Cup for first time on US soil

Europe produced a sensational final-day performance to win the PING Junior Solheim Cup for the first time on the US soil.

By Martin Dempster
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 8:25 am
Captain Annika Sorenstam and her players celebrate winning the Junior Solheim Cup at Sylvania Country Club in Ohio.
Captained by Annika Sorenstam, the visitors overturned an 8-4 deficit to claim nine out of the 12 points on offer in the singles matches to win 13-11 at Sylvania Country Club in Ohio.

It was Europe’s first victory in the event since 2007, with Czech Republic player Denisa Vodičková clinching the winning point after a spectacular victory on the 17th hole over Sara Im.

Sörenstam said: “I feel very proud, there’s a lot of emotions going through. It’s been such an honour to be the captain for the European team.

“I’ve been lucky to have some fun successes in my career and this is certainly one of them.

“This week, we saw the best the world has to offer in junior girls’ golf, and it makes me smile. The game of golf is in good hands.”

