Europe win Junior Solheim Cup for first time on US soil

Captain Annika Sorenstam and her players celebrate winning the Junior Solheim Cup at Sylvania Country Club in Ohio.

Captained by Annika Sorenstam, the visitors overturned an 8-4 deficit to claim nine out of the 12 points on offer in the singles matches to win 13-11 at Sylvania Country Club in Ohio.

It was Europe’s first victory in the event since 2007, with Czech Republic player Denisa Vodičková clinching the winning point after a spectacular victory on the 17th hole over Sara Im.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sörenstam said: “I feel very proud, there’s a lot of emotions going through. It’s been such an honour to be the captain for the European team.

“I’ve been lucky to have some fun successes in my career and this is certainly one of them.

“This week, we saw the best the world has to offer in junior girls’ golf, and it makes me smile. The game of golf is in good hands.”

A message from the Editor: