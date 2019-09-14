Europe stay ahead in Solheim Cup at gusty Gleneagles

Europe kept their noses in front in the 16th Solheim Cup after a wind-ravaged second foursomes session at Gleneagles.

Three of the triumphant pairings as the session was shared 2-2 had also delivered points for their respective teams on the opening morning on the PGA Centenary Course.

American Lizetta Salas wraps up to combat the cold on the second morning in the 16th Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. Picture: AFP

As the wind blew continously at 28mph and gusted up to 45mph, Europe started out with a 4.5-3.5 overnight lead and quickly doused the momentum gained by the Americans on Friday evening.

Catriona Matthew’s team were ahead in three of the four matches early on, led by Anna Nordvist and Anne Van Dam as they stormed four up on Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex after just six holes.

But, in one of the biggest turnarounds in the event’s history, the American duo then won seven of the next nine holes to record an unbelievable 2&1 victory.

By that time, Juli Inkster’s side had also chalked up a point in the bottom match as the Korda sisters - Jessica and Nelly - delivered the goods for the visitors once again.

As had been the case on the opening morning, they started birdie-birdie and went on to hammer Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law 6&5, equalling the record in foursomes.

But, in the other two games, Europe were in the driving seat throughout, really, as they emerged from the morning with a 6.5-5.5 lead.

Helped by back-to-back birdies at the 11th and 12th and also the fact they only lost one hole, Georgia Hall and rookie Celine Boutier beat Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald 3&2.

And, in an equally impressive display, Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz also made it two wins out of two in foursomes as they defeated Danielle Kang and Megan Khang 4&3.

Surprisingly, the Kordas were left out of the second-day fourballs by Inkster while Matthew gave Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson a chance to atone for their first-morning hammering.

Foursomes (European names first)

Anna Nordqvist and Anne Van Dam lost to Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex 2&1

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier beat Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald 3&2

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz lost to Danielle Kang and Megan Khang 4&3

Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law lost to Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda 6&5

