Scot ‘really happy’ about start to new campaign as he sets out again chasing DP World Tour

Euan Walker lines up a putt during his first outing of the new season in last week's Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open at Royal Cape Golf Club. Picture: Johan Rynners/Getty Images.

Euan Walker is staying focused on the Challenge Tour again this year as he bids to avoid a third dose of disappointment at the end of the season in Mallorca.

The Ayrshireman started his 2024 campaign by finishing in the top 25 in last week’s Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open, admitting he’d been pleased with that effort at Royal Cape Golf Club.

“First tournament of the year and I was really happy with how I played as everything seemed to be working quite nicely, so it’s a good way to start and I’ve basically got a new set of clubs as well,” said Walker.

“Although I was confident in them, you don’t really know what is going to happen until you get out a) in good weather and b) in a tournament, so I’m pleased with how everything performed and feel ready for this week now.”

That event is the Dimension Data Pro-Am at Fancourt, with the former Walker Cup player also staying on in South Africa for next week’s NMB Championship as opposed to trying his luck on the DP World Tour in the Magical Kenya Open.

“I’m playing in these next two events in South Africa and will be playing as many Challenge Tour events that I can this year,” added Walker, who gave himself a chance of securing a DP World Tour step up heading into the season-ending Grand Final for the last two seasons only to finish up just outside the all-important top 20 in the Road to Mallorca Rankings.