Euan Walker in action during the final round of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A at Club de Golf Alcanada in Alcudia. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

The Troon man fell four spots short on Sunday in his bid to be among the top 20 graduates at the end of the Challenge Tour’s Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A in Mallorca.

He could have tried his luck again by heading to the Qualifying School, which starts at Infinitum in Tarragona on Friday, but, instead, has opted to leave it until next year to have his next crack at securing a top-tour card.

“Absolutely not,” replied Walker to being asked by The Scotsman if he was staying on in Spain to see if he could come through the six-round marathon, which will see the top 25 and ties earn seats at the DP World Tour table next season.

“I had made the decision before this week that I’m not going to play for the rest of the year. I don’t know when I will play again. I will just go home and take a bit of time off.”

The 27-year-old secured his spot in the 45-man field for the Challenge Tour’s finale at Club de Golf Alcanada by winning the British Challenge at St Mellion in the penultimate event of the regular season.

“I thought I was going to finish three weeks ago, so my winter break has been delayed by three weeks,” he added with a smile. “Obviously I was pleased to make it here, but that’s it - we are in the off-season now.”

And, even though he could probably get into the events in South Africa at the start of the 2023 DP World Tour campaign on the back of where he finished in the Road to Mallorca Rankings, that will almost certainly extend into next year.

“To be honest, I will probably need to regroup for the Challenge Tour next year,” he said. “That’s the realistic goal. I would probably get some main tour starts, but we will see where they fit in with the Challenge Tour schedule as I think that has to be the priority.

“Yeah, I can get back here. And, if I had started the season earlier than August, I would probably have been okay (laughing). I am probably going to come up a few thousands Euros short and I earned literally nothing - about Euros 4,000 - till late in July. I gave myself too much work to do. I need to come out next year playing competitively from the start.”

Walker shared the lead after the opening round in Mallorca and, helped by a hole-ino-one at the 17th in the third round, was still in with a chance of climbing into the top 20 until the final few holes.

“I think I’ve been really focused mentally,” he said of what had pleased him most about his performance. “I’ve hit poor shots, yes, but I’ve not made any stupid mistakes and I’ve actually not three-putted or missed any short putts.