Scot feels ‘absolutely amazing’ after signing off with ten-under effort to equal Al Ain course record

Euan Walker lines up a putt during the Abu Dhabi Challenge at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Euan Walker carded a career-best ten-under-par 60 to secure a top-five finish in the Abu Dhabi Challenge, the first leg of a Challenge Tour double-header in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ayrshireman’s hopes of landing his second title triumph on the DP World Tour’s feeder circuit had been dashed when he followed polished opening efforts of 65 and 63 at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club with a third-round 72 that left him seven shots off the lead heading into the closing circuit.

However, Walker signed off by equalling the course record with a brilliant bogey-free performance to end up just four shots behind the winner, Englishman Garrick Porteous, in a share of fifth spot - his best finish in six starts this season.

“I feel absolutely amazing, to be honest,” admitted Walker of his day’ work, which lifted him to 23rd in the Road to Mallorca Rankings. “I did everything well today. I think I drove it in every fairway and I putted exceptionally well. I holed some long ones to begin with from off the green and that’s a bit of a bonus, isn’t it? Then, as the round went on, I hit some nice approaches and converted every opportunity I had.”

Walker’s effort matched the score carded in Friday’s second round by big-hitting South African Wilco Nienaber. “It certainly is the lowest round of my career,” said the Scot. “In practice rounds, I’ve had ten under before once at my home course when I was at college but, competitively, the best round I’d had before was eight under.”

The former African Amateur champion will now be heading into the UAE Challenge, which starts at Saadiyat Beach on Thursday, with a spring in his step before the second-tier circuit then heads to Spain for the start of its main European stretch.

“It gives me a lot of confidence,” admitted Walker, who has come up just short in his bid to finish in the all-important top 20 on the points list in the last two seasons but has regrouped and looks hungry again to make the step up to the DP World Tour. “To have this type of finish before we go back to Europe is really important. It just makes you feel a bit more comfortable.”

As Porteous landed his second Challenge Tour triumph with a one-shot win over Frenchman Alexander Levy, Daniel Young maintained his promising start to the season by joining his compatriot in the top 20, signing off with a 66 for a 15-under total.

Meanwhile, Ellie Monk added to England’s recent run of successes in the women’s amateur ranks by winning the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open at Troon.

Hot on the heels of Lottie Woad landing the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Chloe Tarbard coming out on top in the Scottish Girls’ Open, Monk closed with a 71 at Royal Troon to finish on two-over-par.

She won by two shots from compatriot Nellie Ong - she’d finished in the same position behind Tarbard at Powfoot - and Ireland’s Kate Lanigan after they signed off with 70 and 75 respectively at this year’s 152nd Open venue.