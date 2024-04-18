Euan Walker and Daniel Young heap praise on Al Ain course after UAE floods
Scottish duo Euan Walker and Daniel Young both heaped praise on the greenkeepers after carding matching five-under-par 65s to sit handily-placed at the end of the opening round in the Abu Dhabi Challenge.
The Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club course didn’t escape the shocking weather that hit the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, but it was back in great shape for the start of this week’s $300,000 event.
“The course is actually fantastic,” said Walker after his opening effort. “I can’t even believe how they’ve turned it around since Tuesday. Even yesterday when we were playing a practice round the bunkers were totally unplayable and they’ve got every single one of them looking great today. So all credit to them.”
Concurring, Young said: “The course is perfect. The guys have done an amazing job. I couldn’t believe how good it was the day after the weather we had on Tuesday and it’s a credit to the guys here that they’ve got it in such good shape.”
On a tightly-packed leaderboard, Walker and Young sit joint-13th, two shots off the lead, held by English pair John Parry and Bradley Bawden and Danish duo Nicolai Kristensen and Sebastian Friedrichsen.
“Yeah, quite pleased,” said Walker of a round that contained eight birdies. “I played really nicely today. I made a couple of mistakes but, overall, I’m happy.”
Young, who has made a promising start to the new Challenge Tour campaign, made his score by picking up five birdies in the first seven holes.
“Yeah, played solid,” said the Perth man. “I got off to a pretty hot start, rolled in a couple of nice putts and played really nicely for the first 12 or 13 holes then hit a couple of loose shots coming in but, yeah, I’d have taken five under at the start of the day.”
