Scottish duo Euan Walker and Daniel Young both heaped praise on the greenkeepers after carding matching five-under-par 65s to sit handily-placed at the end of the opening round in the Abu Dhabi Challenge.

The Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club course didn’t escape the shocking weather that hit the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, but it was back in great shape for the start of this week’s $300,000 event.

“The course is actually fantastic,” said Walker after his opening effort. “I can’t even believe how they’ve turned it around since Tuesday. Even yesterday when we were playing a practice round the bunkers were totally unplayable and they’ve got every single one of them looking great today. So all credit to them.”

Concurring, Young said: “The course is perfect. The guys have done an amazing job. I couldn’t believe how good it was the day after the weather we had on Tuesday and it’s a credit to the guys here that they’ve got it in such good shape.”

On a tightly-packed leaderboard, Walker and Young sit joint-13th, two shots off the lead, held by English pair John Parry and Bradley Bawden and Danish duo Nicolai Kristensen and Sebastian Friedrichsen.

“Yeah, quite pleased,” said Walker of a round that contained eight birdies. “I played really nicely today. I made a couple of mistakes but, overall, I’m happy.”

Young, who has made a promising start to the new Challenge Tour campaign, made his score by picking up five birdies in the first seven holes.