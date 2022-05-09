The Edinburgh man even thought that himself at times over the last six years - but not now and no wonder after vindicating the move by landing a maiden win on the Legends Tour.

“It feels great, especially knowing that you’ve done something that you set out to do when all this started back in 2016,” he said of landing the Riegler and Partners Legends event at Murhof in Austria on Sunday.

McIntosh actually gave up golf for 15 years before being reinstated as an amateur and re-dedicating himself to the game during a spell when he was based at Turnhouse and helped them win the Edinburgh Summer League.

It was a sign of real progress when he landed the Scottish Amateur at Blairgowrie in 2018 and now, at the age of 53, he is celebrating again after beating Ryder Cup players and multiple champions to land a €37,500 pay-day on the Legends Tour.

“I think people thought I was bonkers and I thought I was bonkers at certain points as well,” said McIntosh, laughing, as he savoured a success that was set up by a brilliant 64 in the second round.

After failing in a valiant attempt to qualify for the Champions Tour in the US, McIntosh secured a full card for the European circuit just before Covid struck.

“Coming out of that first lockdown was absolutely horrendous,” he declared. “I’d play every week. I’m like Sungjae Im on the PGA Tour as I love competing in tournaments.

“Without that, I didn’t play well in 2020 and last year my putting was awful throughout the year, when it might have been nerves but was also a bit stop-start.

“I played a bit better, but against these guys, unless you are holing putts, you’ve got no chance and I didn’t break 30 putts last year. You can forget winning when that’s the case.”

Like lots of other Scottish-based pros, McIntosh was grateful to Paul Lawrie for starting up the Tartan Pro Tour in 2020 while he’s also benefited from being based at The Renaissance Club.

“For me to win one of Paul’s events, I’d have to play out of my brains, but I don’t get disappointed if I’m not winning as they are levels above, which is fine,” he said. “It’s giving you a chance to play against some of the best players in Scotland - what’s not to like?

“As for the owners of The Renaissance Club, they’ve been incredible. I’ve been welcomed with open arms and I owe a massive thanks to them.”

With events like the Senior Open at Gleneagles to come this year, McIntosh is determined to kick on. “You want to try and keep pushing yourself to get as far as you can,” he said.