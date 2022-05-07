Euan McIntosh lead by three shots on Legends Tour in Austria

The 53-year-old set up the opportunity after posting an impressive bogey-free eight-under-par 64 in the second round at Golfclub Murhof in Austria.

McIntosh returned to the amateur ranks specifically to get his game sharpened and ready for the European over 50’s circuit.

In doing so, he won the Scottish Amateur Championship in 2018, becoming the oldest winner in 35 years. He then went on to qualify for the Legends Tour through the Qualifying School in 2019.

Euan McIntosh in action during the second round of the Riegler & Partner Legends at Murhof Golf Club in Frohnleiten, Austria. Picture: Phil Inglis/Getty Images.

Having now played with many players who compete on the Legends Tour from his junior golf days, he is pleased to playing alongside many familiar faces again this year. “It’s really cool,” he said.

McIntosh made his eighth birdie of the day on the 18th hole. “It was a three-quarter 7-iron I thought it was an 8-iron and then I thought no don’t smash it, just try and ease it,” he said.

"But I was actually quite lucky because it went a little bit left and then I got quite a nice bounce and I thought that’s a result!”

England’s Gary Wolstenholme sits in second place on eight under par whilst Germany’s Thomas Gögele and England’s Andrew Raitt take up third spot on seven under par.