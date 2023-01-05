Eric Nicoli, a former United Biscuits plc group chief executive who also held senior posts with music company EMI Group plc, is the European Tour Group’s new chair.

Eric Nicoli is the new chair of the European Tour Group, which is the overarching corporate brand which administers the DP World Tour, the Challenge Tour, the Legends Tour and the G4D Tour.

In succeeding David Williams, Nicoli, who had been vice chair since September 2021, becomes only the third person to hold the post in the tour’s 50-year history. Prior to Williams taking on the role in 2014, the role had been held by the legendary Neil Coles for 38 years from 1975 to 2013.

“I’m honoured and excited to succeed David Williams as Chair of the European Tour Group,” said Nicol, who was born in England to Italian parents.

“I want to pay tribute to David who, in his nine years in the position, has transformed the management and governance of the Group and leaves it in excellent shape.

“I look forward to working with the Board, Keith Pelley and our exceptionally talented team as well as our many partners around the world, to continue to build all of our tours for the benefit of all of our members.

“This is a pivotal time for our sport and we intend to grasp the opportunities before us to participate in the development of the definitive global golf tour.”

Pelley, the group’s chief executive, said: “Ever since Eric joined our Board in 2019, his background in international business combined with his wide ranging Board experience have proved to be of immense value to us.

“Since I became CEO in 2015 I have been very fortunate, personally, to have had the wise guidance and counsel of David Williams every step of the way and I cannot thank him enough for that.

