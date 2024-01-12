Former Scottish Boys’ champion produces impressive performance to clear first hurdle in his card bid

Eric McIntosh has progressed to next week's final stage of the Asian Tour Qualifying School in Thailand. Picture: Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society

Former Scottish Boys’ champion Eric McIntosh has set up a chance to join David Drysdale in flying the Saltire on the 2024 Asian Tour.

McIntosh, who played his amateur golf at Bruntsfield Links and is still a member of the Edinburgh club, produced an impressive performance in the first stage of the circuit’s Qualifying School in Thailand.

Competing in the last of six events in the initial phase of the card battle at Phoenix Gold Golf in Bangkok, he opened with rounds of 68 and 71 before jumping up the leaderboard following a timely 65 in the penultimate circuit.

McIntosh set out in the last round sitting joint-seventh and it was mission accomplished as he signed off with a 68 to finish joint-fourth on eight-under-par.

The Scot joined two-time DP World Tour winner Kristoffer Broberg in passing the test, as well as Englishman Angus Flanagan, who played in the 2021 Walker Cup at Seminole.

The final stage, which is a five-round battle for 35 cards, takes place next week at Springfield Royal Country Club and Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Thailand.

Drysdale, who came through last year’s Asian Tour Q-School after losing his long-held status on the DP World Tour, retained his card for the 2024 campaign by finishing in the top 50 in the Order of Merit.