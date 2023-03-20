Entries are now being accepted for Regional and Final Qualifying events for The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in July.

The Claret Jug will be up for grabs at Royal Liverpool this year after St Andrews staged the 150th Open last summer. Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images.

Regional and Final Qualifying events will take place at venues throughout Great Britain and Ireland, with a minimum of 16 places available in the final men’s major of the season.

Approximately 1,400 golfers are expected to compete across the 13 Regional Qualifying events on 26 June for a place in Final Qualifying.

Kilmarnock (Barassie) is the new Scottish venue for Regional Qualifying, which also takes place at Goswick.

A starting field of 288 players will then compete in Final Qualifying events taking place at Dundonald Links, Burnham & Berrow, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire on 4 July.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, said, “Regional and Final Qualifying events have always stirred up drama and excitement as golfers compete to earn their place in The Open and we anticipate this year being no different. We look forward to seeing who emerges to take their place at Royal Liverpool in July.”

Players who already have an exemption into The 151st Open – the list includes 1999 champion Paul Lawrie, as well as Ewen Ferguson, Bob MacIntyre, Richie Ramsay and Connor Syme – can also submit an entry form via TheOpen.com.