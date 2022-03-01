Entries can now be submitted for 150th Open at St Andrews

Golfers aspiring to qualify for the showpiece occasion can now file entries for Regional and Final Qualifying events taking place in June.

And players who already have an exemption into the Claret Jug event, including defending champion Collin Morikawa, can also submit their submit an entry form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regional and Final Qualifying events will take place at venues throughout Great Britain and Ireland with a minimum of 12 places available in the game’s oldest major.

Collin Morikawa will be defending the Claret Jug in the 150th Open at St Andrews in July. Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images.

Approximately 1,350 golfers are expected to compete across the 13 Regional Qualifying events, including Panmure and Goswick, on Monday 20 June for a place in Final Qualifying.

A combined starting field of 288 players will then compete in Final Qualifying events taking place at Fairmont St Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince’s and St Annes Old Links on Tuesday 28 June.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director – championships at The R&A, said: “The drama and excitement of our qualifying events is always very special and this year will be no different with places in The 150th Open being the reward for the leading golfers.

"We look forward to seeing who emerges among the tour players, club professionals and leading amateurs to book their place in this historic playing of the Championship at St Andrews.”

Those golfers wanting to play in Regional and Final Qualifying can view the entry criteria and submit an entry form via TheOpen.com.