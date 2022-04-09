English title double at Murcar Links and Irvine Bogside

In an event reduced to 54 holes due to the second day’s action being cancelled because of bad weather, Shaw-Radford landed the Scottish Boys’ Open at Murcar Links.

Having made his move with a 69 in the morning, the Huddersfield Golf Club player went on to win by a shot with a four-over 277 total.

Speaking to Scottish Golf, a delighted Shaw-Radford said, ‘I feel great - it was hard, especially with the wind and I made an early double-bogey so I wasn’t sure if I was in front or behind.

New Scottish Girls' Open champion Rachel Gourley is flanked by the other trophy winners at Irvine Bogside. Picture: Scottish Golf

“But I managed to keep it together. I just tried to keep it in play, low tee shots, keep it on the fairway.

“It means a lot to start the season off well. I put a lot of work in this winter, so it’s great to see it pay off.”

Welsh player Joe Jones finished second, with first-round leader Connor Graham (Blairgowrie) having to settle for a share of third spot with England’s Charlie Croker on six-over.

Croker pipped Graham in the under-16s section by virtue of a better last round, carding a 74 against the Scot’s 77.

New Scottish Boys' Open champion Dylan Shaw-Radford shows off the trophy at Murcar Links. Picture: Scottish Golf

At Irvine Bogside, meanwhile, Gourley pipped Germany’s Philip Gollan in an epic duel to win the Scottish Girls’ Open.

Arcot Hall player Gourley signed off with a 68 to finish on seven-under, two ahead of Gollan after the overnight leader had to settle for a 72 that included a double-bogey 6 at the 17th.

Gourley said, “It’s an amazing feeling, I played well all week and knew it was going to be tough with the conditions. This means the world to me.”

North Berwick’s Grace Crawford was the Scot, finishing ninth on four-over after a last-day 73 that included a birdie at the last.

First-round leader Roisin Scanlon from Woburn was the under-16 winner, finishing on level par for the week and third place overall.

The Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open takes place at Royal Troon next weekend.