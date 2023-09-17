All 12 members of Europe’s Ryder Cup were in action in the BMW PGA Championship and, Bob MacIntyre apart, it was their last event before heading to Rome. Here’s how they fared at Wentworth.

Tyrrell Hatton celebrates a birdie on the 18th green during day four of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

LUDVIG ABERG

A sore final day for the Swede, who started out with a two-shot lead as he tried to make it back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour but was brought crashing back to earth by two double bogeys in the first seven holes on his way to a 76 – his first really disappointing day since taking the professional ranks by storm.

MATT FITZPATRICK

Bob MacIntyre didn't produce his best stuff in the BMW PGA Championship but, at the same time, his performanc wasn't shabby. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

The 2022 US Open champion’s week was changed following his closing triple-bogey 7 on Friday. He made five birdies in a last-day 67 to finish in the top 20 and will now be keeping his fingers crossed that he finally gets the chance to play in a fourball session in the Ryder Cup.

TOMMY FLEETWOOD

Playing in the final group, the Englishman had one of those days when nothing really sparked for him. He was still in the hunt after a solid start before two bogeys in five holes dashed his hopes of landing a popular victory. Two birdies in the last three holes salvaged a 72 and a share of sixth spot.

TYRRELL HATTON

After missing the cut in the Horizon Irish Open after playing with Luke Donald in the opening two rounds at The K Club, this is exactly what the Englishman was looking for. He may have been pipped in his bid to land this title for a second time, but his closing 66 contained an eye-catching eight birdies.

NICOLAI HOJGAARD

In contrast to Rory McIlroy, it wasn’t a weekend to remember for the young Dane. He’d taken two double bogeys in his 73 on Saturday and a closing 72 was a real mixed bag of five birdies and five bogeys. He’ll be looking for improvement in Rome.

VIKTOR HOVLAND

After his recent FedEX Cup win, the Norwegian was already earmarked for a key role in Rome and a brace of 67s over the week confirmed his game is in good shape. The closing effort was capped by two birdies to finish, making it six in total in the round.

SHANE LOWRY

The Irishman was on course to round off a commendable title defence until he ran up a quadruple-bogey 9 at the 17th. Though dropping him down the leaderboard, he smiled about it and was given a huge roar walking onto the 18th green before signing off with a birdie.

RORY McILROY

The Northern Irishman will have a spring in his step heading to Rome after being 12-under-par for the closing two rounds. His closing 65, which included an eagle and six birdies, was McIlroy at his best and he’ll be in mood for this Ryder Cup.

BOB MacINTYRE

The Scot never really fired on all cylinders in the event, but, at the same time, wasn’t exactly shabby. His closing 70 contained three birdies and he’s now got a Cazoo French Open appearance next week to help him get ready for Rome.

JON RAHM

The Spaniard came up just short in this event for a third time, finishing fourth on this occasion after two previous second-place efforts, but, on the back of making two eagles and 23 birdies over the four rounds, he’ll be buzzing for Rome.

JUSTIN ROSE

The Englishman’s best effort of the week was a bogey-free 68 on Saturday before signing off with a mixed bag of four birdies and four bogeys for a 72. On five-under-par, one of Luke Donald’s experienced players ended up in the middle of the pack.

SEPP STRAKA