End of an era? Why WGCs will be missed by both non-American golf players and fans

It’s not official, but this week looks as though it will mark the end of an era in golf. Dominated by Tiger Woods, the World Golf Championships seem to have run their course.

The smile on his face says it all as Russell Knox shows off the trophy after winning the 2015 WGC - HSBC Champions at the Sheshan International Golf Club in China. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

The Dell Technologies Match Play, which starts on Wednesday, is definitely being staged for the final time at Austin Country Club, where it’s been held since 2016. Coupled with the WGC-HSBC Champions, won by Russell Knox eight years ago in Shanghai, not having been played since 2019, it means the 84th WGC could well be the last. “I would never say anything has run its course," commented Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour’s commissioner, when asked about that probability a fortnight ago. “But I think right now you see the direction the PGA Tour’s heading in.” By that, of course, he meant new designated events, which have been introduced on the US circuit this season and will become limited-field tournaments next season.

Will the WGCs be missed? ‘Yes’ would probably be the answer from a lot of people because, for one reason or another, they provided some great memories. The fans, for example, who attended events at both The Grove near London and Mount Juliet in Ireland will forever be grateful for those opportunities, especially as they coincided with Woods being in his prime. And Knox, of course, will always cherish the day he became the only Scot to land one of the titles regarded as second only to the majors.

Woods won a total of 18 WGCs. To put that feat into perspective, the next best is Dustin Johnson with six while Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Geoff Ogilvy all landed three each. The Knox win apart, the events were never exactly productive from a Scottish perspective, but, at the same time, it’s a shame that such opportunities look set to be taken away from the likes of Bob MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson. Yes, ten PGA Tour cards are up for grabs on the DP World Tour this season and that’s certainly an added incentive, but getting into those designated events is going to be a lot tougher, by the looks of things, than, for example, the Match Play. “I think our elevated events are more like kind of WGCs,” said world No 1 and this week’s defending champion Scottie Scheffler but, at the same time, pointing out that was only the case because spots will no longer be available to what he described as “ancillary” tours.

For many, the first day of the Match Play used to be the most-eagerly anticipated of any in the season due to the fact it involved 64 players in a straightforward knock-out format. It’s been changed to a round-robin basis in recent years to ensure that the big guns are around for a minimum of three days and, on this occasion, the line up features all but two eligible players, namely Justin Thomas and Justin Rose. Pole Adrian Meronk is among 17 first-timers in the event and, along with Edinburgh-based Frenchman Victor Perez, he’ll be aiming to use the opportunity to show match-play process for the Ryder Cup.