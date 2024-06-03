The Scottish golfer landed his first PGA Tour title of his career by holding firm in Ontario

An emotional Bob MacIntyre paid tribute to his family after he landed his first PGA Tour title of his career at the RBC Canadian Open.

With his father Dougie by his side all week as his caddie, MacIntyre recovered from a shaky start to his final round in Hamilton, Ontario, to hold off a host of challengers to finish top of the leaderboard. The Scotcarded a final round of 68 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club to finish 16 under par, a shot ahead of home favourite Ben Griffin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Griffin had piled on the pressure with birdies on the 15th, 16th and 17th to close within one of his playing partner, but could not find a fourth in a row on the last to potentially force a play-off. That meant MacIntyre had the luxury of two-putting from 10 feet for the win before embracing his dad, who had been called on to caddie at short notice.

When asked why he was so emotional at the win, MacIntyre gestured to his dad and said: “Because of this. I’m speechless to be honest. This is just everything for me and family, my girlfriend, my team. I can’t believe I’ve done it with him on the bag. I’m crying with joy but I’m laughing because I didn’t think it was possible.”

MacIntyre swapped the DP World Tour for the PGA Tour at the start of this year and the 27-year-old from Oban has made no secret of the challenges he has faced adapting to life in the United States. However, he returned home to Scotland for three weeks before finishing eighth at the US PGA Championship and there can be no doubt that a spell back among his loved ones has done the Ryder Cup winner the power of good.

“I was going down the last there and my dad’s trying to tell me to stay focused and swing smooth because yesterday I got a little bit too fast, but in my head I wasn’t listening to him,” MacIntyre added. “I wanted to win this for my dad, this is the guy that’s taught me the game of golf and I just can’t believe I done this with him on the bag.”

His dad Dougie, who is head greenkeeper at Glencruitten Golf Club in Oban: said: “It’s unbelievable. I’m a grasscutter not a caddie. I got phoned last Saturday night, I’m sitting on the couch at home eight o’clock Saturday night and I’m (thinking) can I leave my job here, I’m busy at work. Eight o’clock the next morning I’m on a flight out here and wow.”

Asked if Dougie was now a permanent fixture on the bag, MacIntyre added: “No, dad’s on the flight home on Monday and I think me and my girlfriend might go home as well and just have a hell of a party because this is incredible.”