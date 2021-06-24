Elaine Moffat stays on title track at Scottish Senior Women’s Match Play

The senior international from the St Regulus club in St Andrews beat Lochend’s Mandy McBain 3&2 in the first round and then in the afternoon defeated fellow Fife senior county player Lorna McKinlay 2&1, although on both occasions she had to come from behind to reach the next round.
Moffat’s opponent in the last four in her bid to regain the title she won at Prestwick St Nicholas in 2018 and at Edzell in 2019 is Iona McKean from Ladybank.
Arguably the most impressive performance of the day came from Gillian Kyle who needed just 26 holes to beat Jennifer Bryans 5&4 and Wendy Nicholson 8&6 to book a semi-final clash with Karen Ferguson-Snedden.