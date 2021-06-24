Elaine Moffat stays on title track at Scottish Senior Women’s Match Play

East Renfrewshire’s Gillian Kyle needed just 26 holes to beat Harburn’s Jennifer Bryans 5&4. Picture: Scottish Golf

The senior international from the St Regulus club in St Andrews beat Lochend’s Mandy McBain 3&2 in the first round and then in the afternoon defeated fellow Fife senior county player Lorna McKinlay 2&1, although on both occasions she had to come from behind to reach the next round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moffat’s opponent in the last four in her bid to regain the title she won at Prestwick St Nicholas in 2018 and at Edzell in 2019 is Iona McKean from Ladybank.