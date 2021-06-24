Elaine Moffat stays on title track at Scottish Senior Women’s Match Play

Elaine Moffat remains on course to claim the Scottish Senior Women’s Match Play title for a third time in a row but only after surviving two tough matches on the opening day of this year’s championship at Aberdour.

By Sports Desk
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 9:21 pm
East Renfrewshire’s Gillian Kyle needed just 26 holes to beat Harburn’s Jennifer Bryans 5&4. Picture: Scottish Golf

The senior international from the St Regulus club in St Andrews beat Lochend’s Mandy McBain 3&2 in the first round and then in the afternoon defeated fellow Fife senior county player Lorna McKinlay 2&1, although on both occasions she had to come from behind to reach the next round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Moffat’s opponent in the last four in her bid to regain the title she won at Prestwick St Nicholas in 2018 and at Edzell in 2019 is Iona McKean from Ladybank.

Arguably the most impressive performance of the day came from Gillian Kyle who needed just 26 holes to beat Jennifer Bryans 5&4 and Wendy Nicholson 8&6 to book a semi-final clash with Karen Ferguson-Snedden.