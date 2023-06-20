The field for next month’s Genesis Scottish Open gets better and better, with eight of the current top ten in the Official World Golf Ranking now confirmed for the Rolex Series event in East Lothian.

American Patrick Cantlay and Norwegian Viktor Hovland, the world No 4 and No 5 respectively, are the latest additions to the line up for The Renaissance Club from that group, meaning the $9 million tournament is once again set to boast a stellar field.

It is set to be headed by world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy, as well as defending champion and world No 6 Xander Schauffele, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth the other top-ten players who’d already been announced by the tournament organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest announcement, which also included popular 2015 winner Rickie Fowler, means world No 2 Jon Rahm and seventh-ranked Cameron Smith are the only names missing from the list.

Viktor Hovland in action during last year's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Though there is still time for him to commit, Masters champion Rahm looks as though he could be skipping the event on this occasion after teeing up at The Renaissance in both 2021, when he tied for seventh, and 2022.

Open champion Smith, meanwhile, is currently banned from playing in PGA Tour events - this one is co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour - after becoming a LIV Golf player.

Cantlay, the 2021 FedExCup Champion, finished fourth behind Schauffele on his Genesis Scottish Open debut last year, which he followed up with a top ten in the 150th Open at St Andrews.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner said: “I had an enjoyable two weeks in Scotland last summer, and I’m pleased to be able to add the Genesis Scottish Open to my schedule again ahead of The Open.”

Hovland also played in the event for the first time in 2022, when he missed the cut, but the recent Memorial Tournament winner is excited to be heading back to Scotland’s Golf Coast.

“It’s been an awesome season so far, with a memorable win a few weeks ago,” said the 25-year-old, who will have a key role to play for Europe in September’s Ryder Cup in Rome. “I’m looking forward to getting back to Scotland in July and hopefully keeping the form rolling.”

Fowler, who landed his Scottish Open win at Gullane, is back on form - he shared the lead heading into the final round of the US Open on Sunday before finishing in a tie for fifth - following a spectacular slump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad