Edward Kitson recognised for behind-the-scenes role in 15 Ryder Cups
He was presented with the Confederation of Professional Golf’s Christer Lindberg Bowl, which recognises ‘significant and impactful service to golf’, at the 2023 CPG Annual Awards Supported By Rolex at Fontana in Austria.
Kitson’s Ryder Cup career began just a few weeks before the 1989 match at The Belfry before moving into the role of match director, which he fulfilled from the 2010 match at Celtic Manor through to Whistling Straits in 2021.
Most recently, he assumed the role of match director for the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup staged at Golf Nazionale and Marco Simone in Italy, where Stephen Gallacher led Europe to a thumping victory
“It’s a great honour and I am incredibly humbled to win this award following on from so many illustrious past winners,” said Kitson, referring to the list including Neil Coles, John Jacobs, George O’Grady and John Paramor. “It's all about the team of colleagues that I've been lucky enough to work with on the delivery of the Ryder Cup for many years. I've had great times with them.”
Kitson, who started out in golf as a caddie for Bill Longmuir and Barry Lane, was presented with his award by former European Tour chief executive Ken Schofield, a winner of the prize himself. “Ken was a great leader,” added Kitson. “He taught me so much of what I know now and how to deal with people.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.