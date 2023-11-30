Edward Kitson, who has been involved behind the scenes in 15 Ryder Cups, including the 2014 event at Gleneagles in the role of match director, has landed a prestigious award.

He was presented with the Confederation of Professional Golf’s Christer Lindberg Bowl, which recognises ‘significant and impactful service to golf’, at the 2023 CPG Annual Awards Supported By Rolex at Fontana in Austria.

Kitson’s Ryder Cup career began just a few weeks before the 1989 match at The Belfry before moving into the role of match director, which he fulfilled from the 2010 match at Celtic Manor through to Whistling Straits in 2021.

Most recently, he assumed the role of match director for the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup staged at Golf Nazionale and Marco Simone in Italy, where Stephen Gallacher led Europe to a thumping victory

Edward Kitson shows off the Confederation of Professional Golf's Christer Lindberg Bowl.

“It’s a great honour and I am incredibly humbled to win this award following on from so many illustrious past winners,” said Kitson, referring to the list including Neil Coles, John Jacobs, George O’Grady and John Paramor. “It's all about the team of colleagues that I've been lucky enough to work with on the delivery of the Ryder Cup for many years. I've had great times with them.”